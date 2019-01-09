The past week saw a little slow down on the fishing. Inshore fishing is producing catches of

speckled trout and red drum. Fishing along the surf zone is producing catches of speckled trout,

black drum, sheepshead and red drum. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of

triggerfish. The king mackerel bite has been very good in 130 feet of water. Gulf Stream fishing

is producing catches of wahoo and blackfin tuna when the boats are able to get offshore.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports speckled trout are being caught on and red drum. The specks are

being caught on Mirrolure MR 17’s, Storm shrimp and topwater lures. Red drum are being

caught on gold spoons and scented soft plastics. Source: Breadman Ventures.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports fishing along the Crystal Coast has been good over the past

week. Fishing along the surf zone is producing catches of speckled trout, black drum, sheepshead

and red drum. Offshore bottom fishing is producing really nice catches of triggerfish. Gulf

Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo and blackfin tuna when the boats are able to get

offshore. Source: Teezher Charters.

CRYSTAL COAST-SWANSBORO TO MOREHEAD CITY-INSHORE/NEARSHORE

Captain Jeff Cronk reports the recent warming trend along the Crystal Coast has both the

speckled trout and red drum actively feeding. The specks are running mostly in the 13-18-inch

range and are being caught behind the beaches and in the creeks off the rivers. The preferred

baits have been 5-inch jerk baits like Berkley Gulp and W-Man fished on 1/16-ounce jig heads.

Mirrolure MR 17’s, MR 27’s and Bett’s Halo shrimp tipped with ProCure scent have also been

producing nice catches of specks. The red drum are being caught in the shallow bays along the

lower portions of the rivers as well as in the shallow bays and flats behind the beaches. Most of

the reds are running in the 18-22-inch range and are being caught on scented soft baits like

Berkley Gulp 3-inch and 4-inch shrimp in white and chartreuse colors as week as Gulp 5-inch

Jerk shad fished on 1/8 to 3/16-ounce jig heads. Source: Fish’n 4 Life Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports offshore fishing continues to see excellent king mackerel fishing. The

kings are being caught in 130 feet of water offshore of the tower. Source: Beagle Sport Fishing

Charters.