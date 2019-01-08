Arlington, Texas - The Texas Rangers today announced the managers, coaches, and staff for the club's top four minor league affiliates in 2019.

Corey Ragsdale leads several changes at the club's A-ball affiliates, returning to a managerial role for the first time since 2015 as manager of the Down East Wood Ducks.

Ragsdale won two league championships in four seasons as a manager in the Texas farm system from 2012-15.

Ragsdale's staff at Down East will feature several new staff members as only Pitching Coach Steve Mintz returns to the club in 2019.

Chase Lambin (Hitting) and Turtle Thomas (Coach) both move to the Wood Ducks after spending last season with Hickory.

Luke Teeters (Athletic Trainer) and Adam Noel (Strength Coach) also join the Woodies staff from Hickory.

In addition to managing High-A Down East, Ragsdale will be in his fourth year as the organization's Field Coordinator.

Ragsdale is the team's third manager in as many seasons, following Howard Johnson and Spike Owen.

Matt Hagen returns to Low-A Hickory in 2019 after leading the Crawdads to the best record among Texas full-season affiliates last season.

Hagen's staff includes Pitching Coach Jose Jaimes for a 2nd straight season and Jared Goedert joins the staff as Hitting Coach after spending last season with Spokane.

Josh Johnson joins the Texas organization as a coach for Hickory, this after serving as an infield coach on the San Diego Padres Major League staff in 2018.

Johnson followed a 12-year playing career with two seasons as a manager in the Washington Nationals farm system before joining the Padres last season.

Bronson Santillan (Athletic Trainer) joins Hickory for his third season in the Texas organization.