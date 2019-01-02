Wildlife Commission seeks comments on regulations

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is inviting comments

from the public on proposed changes to state regulations related to enforcement,

wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2019-2020 seasons.

The comment period will extend through Feb. 1, 2019. Comments may be emailed

to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing

address) or mailed to Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources

Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.

The public can also provide comments at one of nine public hearings the

NCWRC will hold across the state in January. The hearing for Wildlife District 4

will be held on Jan. 8 at Bladen Community College in Dublin, N.C. The District 2

hearing will on Jan. 23 at Craven Community College (Orringer Auditorium) in

New Bern. All hearings will begin at 7 p.m.

Information about proposed regulations is available on the NCWRC web site -

www.ncwildlife.org. Click on the scrolling banner at the bottom of the home page.

The Inshore Institute

Anglers who enjoy fishing in the creeks, river and sounds of eastern North

Carolina will have a unique opportunity on Sunday, Feb. 17 to learn techniques

and strategies from some of the top experts in this part of the country. The 2019

Inshore Institute will be hosted by Neuse River Bait and Tackle at Pamlico

Community College (5049 Hwy 306S, Grantsboro) on that day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Well-known guides with, collectively, hundreds of years of experience fishing

for speckled trout, stripers, flounder, red drum, Spanish mackerel and cobia will

share their expertise and help all those in attendance have more angling success.

The day will kick off with a light breakfast, followed by presentations and

demonstrations. Lunch will be catered by Moore’s BBQ. A featured presenter will

be Mark Davis of television’s award-winning Big Water Adventures. Throughout

the day there will be raffles for over $8,000-worth of fishing gear and seven guided

fishing trips.

Tickets to the Inshore Institute ($100) include raffles and meals. For more

information or to purchase tickets, visit Neuse River Bait and Tackle on Hwy. 55

in Grantsboro or phone 252-745-0708.

Mattamuskeet recovery plan developing

Many of us remember when Lake Mattamuskeet was an iconic waterfowl

destination in the Atlantic Flyway and one of the finest fishing spots in the country.

The largest natural lake in North Carolina, the Hyde County landmark attracted

waterfowl of all kinds, including large numbers of tundra swans and Canada geese during their annual winter migration. During warm times of the year, it produced

bass and bream fishing unlike what most anglers had ever seen. In recent decades,

however, things have changed.

The lake, which originally covered 110,000 acres and was 6 to 9 feet deep, is

now 40,000 acres with an average depth of 2-3 feet. Over 200 years of hydrologic

modification has resulted in the lake being included on the state’s 303(d) list

because of high levels of chlorophyll-a and alkalinity. In recent years, it has lost

almost all of the submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) that was an important food

source for waterfowl and habitat for fish. The water is turbid and hypereutrophic

(extremely nutrient-rich) and there is an abundance of common carp, an invasive

species.

There is hope on the horizon, however. Beginning in May 2017, the U.S. Fish

and Wildlife Service, Hyde County, North Carolina Wildlife Resources

Commission and other stakeholders began a process to develop a plan for

Mattamuskeet’s recovery. The North Carolina Coastal Federation has headed the

effort. Using input from the public and a variety of researchers, they have prepared

a preliminary plan which has been submitted for final approval to the state. It is

hoped that the final result will be a management plan which will result in the lake

returning to its previous, productive state.

Open Season

Raccoon, opossum, gray and red squirrel – thru Feb. 28

Note: Fox squirrels are legal game in only select counties. Check the NCWRC

Regulations Digest, p.72

Grouse – thru Feb. 28

Dove – thru Jan. 31

Ducks and Geese (in Resident Population Zone) –thru Jan. 26

Rabbit and Quail –thru Feb. 28

Tundra Swan (by permit only) – thru Jan. 31

Bobcat – thru Feb. 28

Snow goose – thru Feb. 9

Crow – Wed., Fri. and Sat. thru Feb. 28

Coyote, groundhog, nutria, armadillo and feral hogs – no closed season

Controlled Hunting Preserves – thru Mar. 31

Striped Bass (Cent.-Southern Mgmt. Area) – thru Apr. 30