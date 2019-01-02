Wildlife Commission seeks comments on regulations
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is inviting comments
from the public on proposed changes to state regulations related to enforcement,
wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2019-2020 seasons.
The comment period will extend through Feb. 1, 2019. Comments may be emailed
to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing
address) or mailed to Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources
Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.
The public can also provide comments at one of nine public hearings the
NCWRC will hold across the state in January. The hearing for Wildlife District 4
will be held on Jan. 8 at Bladen Community College in Dublin, N.C. The District 2
hearing will on Jan. 23 at Craven Community College (Orringer Auditorium) in
New Bern. All hearings will begin at 7 p.m.
Information about proposed regulations is available on the NCWRC web site -
www.ncwildlife.org. Click on the scrolling banner at the bottom of the home page.
The Inshore Institute
Anglers who enjoy fishing in the creeks, river and sounds of eastern North
Carolina will have a unique opportunity on Sunday, Feb. 17 to learn techniques
and strategies from some of the top experts in this part of the country. The 2019
Inshore Institute will be hosted by Neuse River Bait and Tackle at Pamlico
Community College (5049 Hwy 306S, Grantsboro) on that day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Well-known guides with, collectively, hundreds of years of experience fishing
for speckled trout, stripers, flounder, red drum, Spanish mackerel and cobia will
share their expertise and help all those in attendance have more angling success.
The day will kick off with a light breakfast, followed by presentations and
demonstrations. Lunch will be catered by Moore’s BBQ. A featured presenter will
be Mark Davis of television’s award-winning Big Water Adventures. Throughout
the day there will be raffles for over $8,000-worth of fishing gear and seven guided
fishing trips.
Tickets to the Inshore Institute ($100) include raffles and meals. For more
information or to purchase tickets, visit Neuse River Bait and Tackle on Hwy. 55
in Grantsboro or phone 252-745-0708.
Mattamuskeet recovery plan developing
Many of us remember when Lake Mattamuskeet was an iconic waterfowl
destination in the Atlantic Flyway and one of the finest fishing spots in the country.
The largest natural lake in North Carolina, the Hyde County landmark attracted
waterfowl of all kinds, including large numbers of tundra swans and Canada geese during their annual winter migration. During warm times of the year, it produced
bass and bream fishing unlike what most anglers had ever seen. In recent decades,
however, things have changed.
The lake, which originally covered 110,000 acres and was 6 to 9 feet deep, is
now 40,000 acres with an average depth of 2-3 feet. Over 200 years of hydrologic
modification has resulted in the lake being included on the state’s 303(d) list
because of high levels of chlorophyll-a and alkalinity. In recent years, it has lost
almost all of the submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) that was an important food
source for waterfowl and habitat for fish. The water is turbid and hypereutrophic
(extremely nutrient-rich) and there is an abundance of common carp, an invasive
species.
There is hope on the horizon, however. Beginning in May 2017, the U.S. Fish
and Wildlife Service, Hyde County, North Carolina Wildlife Resources
Commission and other stakeholders began a process to develop a plan for
Mattamuskeet’s recovery. The North Carolina Coastal Federation has headed the
effort. Using input from the public and a variety of researchers, they have prepared
a preliminary plan which has been submitted for final approval to the state. It is
hoped that the final result will be a management plan which will result in the lake
returning to its previous, productive state.
Open Season
Raccoon, opossum, gray and red squirrel – thru Feb. 28
Note: Fox squirrels are legal game in only select counties. Check the NCWRC
Regulations Digest, p.72
Grouse – thru Feb. 28
Dove – thru Jan. 31
Ducks and Geese (in Resident Population Zone) –thru Jan. 26
Rabbit and Quail –thru Feb. 28
Tundra Swan (by permit only) – thru Jan. 31
Bobcat – thru Feb. 28
Snow goose – thru Feb. 9
Crow – Wed., Fri. and Sat. thru Feb. 28
Coyote, groundhog, nutria, armadillo and feral hogs – no closed season
Controlled Hunting Preserves – thru Mar. 31
Striped Bass (Cent.-Southern Mgmt. Area) – thru Apr. 30