Inshore fishing continues to see some excellent catches of specked trout with a larger class of

fish being caught. Offshore fishing is seeing good catches of king mackerel in 120 feet of water.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports the speckled trout bite remains strong with most fish running in the 18-22-

inch range. Best baits have been Mirrolure MR17’s and Rapala jerk baits. Source: Eastern

Outfitters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports king mackerel fishing has been excellent in 120 feet of water. Source:

Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.