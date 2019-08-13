If Wallace-Rose Hill can stay healthy, it should return as a state-championship contender

THREE STORYLINES

Running wild: Wallace-Rose Hill's offense starts and ends with its three dynamic running backs. Cameren Dalrymple (1,677 rushing yards, 14 TDs) entered 2018 with a lot of hype, and he lived up to it. Devin Gardner was supposed to be the starting fullback before breaking his leg in Week 3. That opened the door for Kanye Roberts (1,382 rushing yards, 19 TDs), and he burst onto the scene with one of the best freshman seasons in school history. All three running backs return this season and should be a nightmare for opposing defenses. "They all want the ball," Wallace-Rose Hill head coach Kevin Motsinger said. "They all want to ask the pretty girl out to the prom, but there's only one football. They're all putting in the work to compete with each other. It's my job as a coach to make sure they all get their touches."

Regaining some swagger: Last season was the first in five years where Wallace-Rose Hill didn't win a state championship. But the Bulldogs were hit hard by Hurricane Florence, and 2018's title aspirations almost took a back seat to the team's role inspiring a community by just getting back on the field. Some impact seniors are gone and there's no guarantee that Wallace-Rose Hill will be back in a state championship, but that's the goal. "Lord willing, we won't have a hurricane this year," Motsinger said. "Our dogs had to become men last year dealing with that. We're still feeling some of the problems we felt a year ago, but the guys know where we want to be at the end of the year."

Stay healthy: It's hard to find another team in the state with as difficult a schedule this season as Wallace-Rose Hill. The Bulldogs play at Havelock, at Southwest Onslow and at Wake Forest, three perennial powers. On top of that, Wallace-Rose Hill faces a resurgent Northside-Jacksonville and always tough East Bladen. Those non-conference games are good experience for tough East Central battles with East Duplin, Clinton and James Kenan, but depth is always a concern for the Bulldogs. Surviving the first six games with limited injuries could go a long way in determining if Wallace-Rose Hill is playing football in December.

LAST YEAR

2018 record: 9-4 overall, 5-1 East Central (lost 29-20 to Southwest Onslow in third round of 2A playoffs)

COACHING STAFF

Head coach: Kevin Motsinger (third season at Wallace-Rose Hill, 15th overall, 120-62 record)

Assistants: Coach Scronce, Coach Walker, Coach Rouse, Coach Imwalle, Coach Jones, Coach James, Coach Carr, Coach Boser, Coach Lovelace, Coach Gilson, Coach Meyers, Coach Castro

VENUE

Stadium: Thell B. Overman Field at Jack Holley Football Complex (2,000 capacity), 203. N Teachey Road, Wallace, NC 28466

PLAYERS

Returning starters: 6 offense, 4 defense

Three to watch: Sr. RB Cameren Dalrymple (1,677 rushing yards, 14 TDs), Soph. RB Kanye Roberts (1,382 rushing yards, 19 TDs), Sr. DB Anthony Byrd (50 tackles, 1 interception)

SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 at East Bladen

Aug. 30 at Southwest Onslow

Sept. 6 vs. Trask

Sept. 13 at Havelock

Sept. 20 vs. Northside-Jacksonville

Sept. 27 at Wake Forest

Oct. 11 at Goldsboro

Oct. 18 at Midway

Oct. 25 vs. Clinton

Nov. 1 vs. East Duplin

Nov. 8 at James Kenan