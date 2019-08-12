Wilson Helms ready to start fresh as Ashley's new head coach

For more football preview content on Ashley's county rivals, head to StarNewsVarsity.com.

THREE STORYLINES

A new culture: Of the three first-year head coaches in the area, Wilson Helms has the most work to do at Ashley. The Screaming Eagles won only one game in the Mideastern Conference last season and lost a plethora of playmakers to transfer or graduation. Helms showed he has what it takes to build a program after taking Rolesville to the playoffs in 2018. Still, he knows Ashley needs some new life in the program if the Screaming Eagles want to get their second winning season in school history. "There are definitely some unique challenges to being a head coach here, and the first thing we have to do to get rid of those old challenges is set a football culture," Helms said. "Kids have to want to come to practice every day in the summer and compete against great competition.”

Youth on Fridays?: One of the biggest positives for Helms during his early tenure at Ashley is an influx of young talent within the freshman and sophomore classes. However, Helms isn’t positive if playing those young Screaming Eagles on Friday nights is the right decision. “I don’t want to ruin a kid’s development by throwing him into the fire too early,” Helms said. The head coach will let progress on the practice field and in the weight room determine whether underclassmen are ready for the varsity level, but he also seems content to allow young players the time to grow on junior varsity.

Senior leaders: With some big-time talent from last year’s team gone, it’s going to be even more critical that Ashley receives senior leadership this season as its young players develop. Guys like quarterback/safety Logan Teter, defensive lineman Jayln McClammy and tight end Cameron Lesko all have important roles to play during this transition season for Ashley.

LAST YEAR

2018 record: 3-7 overall, 1-6 Mideastern (did not qualify for 4AA playoffs)

COACHING STAFF

Head coach: Wilson Helms (first season at Ashley, fourth season overall, 14-20 record)

Assistants: Toby Kasell, Alex Scott, Brian Collins, James Yopp, Kip Galyean, Brian Mann

VENUE

Stadium: Eugene Ashley Stadium (4,000 capacity), 555 Halyburton Memorial Parkway, Wilmington

PLAYERS

Returning starters: 2 offense, 2 defense

Three to watch: Sr. OL/DL Jayln McClammy, Jr. WR Barrett Swails, Soph. DB Branton Jernigan

SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 at South Columbus

Aug. 30 vs. Northside-Jacksonville

Sept. 6 at East Duplin

Sept. 13 vs. South Brunswick

Sept. 27 at West Brunswick

Oct. 4 vs. Hoggard

Oct. 11 at North Brunswick

Oct. 18 vs. Topsail

Oct. 25 at New Hanover

Nov. 1 at South Brunswick

Nov. 8 vs. Laney