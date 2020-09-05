Vote as your heart directs

To the Editor: Some days I feel hopeless, helpless and heartbroken. There's just so much division and stress around us. It's exhausting trying to negate all the lies and falsehoods. It's maddening trying to understand the lack of humanity and common decency around me. But with all of this the most heartbreaking part is the use of faith and religion to justify actions and in doing so, questioning my own. Voting is a personal matter and people reach their decision through varied processes. For most, it's a combination of brain and heart. Some are "single issue" voters. Some look for a broader good. Some days I feel my faith is being challenged or attacked and that hurts.

I know most of this centers around abortion. You know what drastically reduces abortion...access to birth control, a great education, full health care access. You know what doesn't reduce abortions...abstinence only programs, lack of access to birth control and legal restrictions on abortion. I want all babies born into a loving home. I want all children to have clean air and water. I want them to have access to healthcare and a great education. I never want them to go to bed hungry. I never want them to be homeless. Pro-life to me encompasses all of life.

Vote as your heart and mind leads you but don't use Jesus Christ to justify your actions and demean mine. My decisions are just as founded in faith. Jesus is not a Democrat or a Republican.

Paulette Megee, Landrum, SC

Await investigation before judging

To the Editor: You recently reprinted a " Why We Need BLM" editorial from the Washington Post. The editorial deals with the recent Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The editorial paints all police officers as racist, which of course is just not true.

My main issue with the editorial (besides the title ) is the line: "The catalyst that turns what should be routine encounters with police into tragedies is racism." Nothing could be further from the truth.

As a retired 27-year NJ police officer, I can absolutely say that the catalyst that turns routine encounters physical, or violent, is always the failure to comply with simple instructions, or verbal, or physical commands given by the police officer. In my entire career, all the physical altercations I was involved in were due to the actions of the person I was lawfully dealing with: either by verbally, or physically resisting; or by fleeing my lawful authority. Racism was never a factor in the way I acted toward an individual. My actions were always determined by the way that person reacted to me.

Each case is different; in this case, the police officer may have over-reacted (seven shots fired) from fear, not racism as to what he perceived as a threat to his life. A full and fair investigation needs to be completed before final judgments are made.

Tom Hendley, Etowah

Our last hurrah

To The Editor: I was in college during the 1960s when cultural boundaries expanded, civil rights exploded, the Viet Nam war convulsed, and assassinations occurred; and I wondered then if our nation knew its core values even if we couldn't readily achieve them.

Now I think we don't even know what they are. We've split into factions advocating for specific causes – social justice, economic equity, medical parity, confederate monuments, climate stabilization, etc. but like then, there is nothing more important than the cohesion of our nation, of stabilizing the democratic foundation from which all else can rise. I'm wondering if being so divided is actually perpetuating the politically powerful, and if we have unknowingly let this happen. Have career politicians protected their interests and personal gains by co-opting the structure of our governance? Has gerrymandering, solidifying of Senate and House rules giving decision-making to leadership, and the unfettered influx of political money created an influential political class unthought-of by our Founding Fathers?

My generation's time is quickly ending, and how we express our thoughts and conduct our actions to preserve the values and governance of this nation may very well be our last hurrah.

Paul Viera, Hendersonville

Don’t panic — plan

To the Editor: Franklin Roosevelt said, "Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a president, senators, and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country." The League of Women Voters advocates for its mission of "Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy" by providing all voters with vital information.

While every election is important, the one this November has polarized Americans across the political spectrum; however, all who value our democracy should want every voter to cast a ballot.

Here’s some guidance and critical information to disseminate: 1) Don’t panic. Panic leads to lower voter confidence which leads to lower voter turnout; 2) Make a plan to vote, and then help your friends and family to do the same; 3) In North Carolina, we have three choices—absentee, One-Stop, or Election Day voting; 4) If you want to vote absentee, call the Board of Elections (828 697-4970) today to request an application form. If you’ve already sent an application in, you may call to confirm that it’s been received; 5) learn as much as you can about candidates from reliable sources. For more nonpartisan voter information, visit lwvhcnc.org.

Rachel Poller

President League of Women Voters Henderson County

Republicans face harassment for views

To the Editor: Kathleen Gould’s letter accused Republicans of vandalism but Republicans deal with the same thing every election, we don’t complain or whine about it. GOP/Republicans don’t condone/promote vandalism of any kind nor do I know any conservative that does.

I’m skeptical of the allegation considering the source.

Conservatives/Republicans deal with physical and verbal attacks for wearing MAGA hats or political material on our car if it differs from theirs. We can’t have a Republican convention/rally without being terrorized, spit on, death threats or physically assaulted evidenced by the attacks on Republicans after their convention including a sitting senator, wife and friends.

Republicans worry about being shot on a baseball field again or President Trump being assassinated which some Democrats have called for, our free speech is under attack, Republicans kicked out of restaurants or a NC teacher reportedly stating Mike Pence should be "shot in the head" sharing it with her students.

American citizens/conservatives have been victimized and terrorized by feckless, leftist Democrat mayors/governors for months allowing the burning, looting and destruction of businesses/property in Portland, Seattle, New York, Minneapolis and Chicago, which is exactly your typical Democrat Marxist/Nazi tactics.

Barbara Briley, Hendersonville

Raising taxes on the wealthy doesn’t work

To the Editor: In one of Joe Biden’s ads he says, "If you’re like me, I’m going to raise your taxes," admitting he’ll raise taxes on wealthier people if elected. In other ads he claims to be for the little guy. Those two proposals are incompatible, so let’s have a reality check.

Folks with a lot of money are mostly business owners or business investors. Raising taxes on those people will prevent businesses from expanding, more likely cause them to cut back production and lay off workers. The wealthy folks will be alright, but not the workers. They’ll have to go on welfare, but maybe that’s what Biden and the Democrats really want.

Instead of having wealthier people send more money to Washington where most of it would be wasted, further tax cuts would stimulate the economy and create more jobs. And here’s the kicker: Tax cuts increase federal revenue every time it’s tried (see Kennedy, Reagan, Bush II, Trump). All but the dumbest Democrat politicians must know that, so what’s their real objective?

I think we just answered that question, so vote accordingly.

Ed Nielsen, Hendersonville

How can anyone with morals have voted for Trump?

To the Editor: Since Trump’s election, I’ve tried to understand the motives of the people who voted for him. I’ve concluded that the wealthy who did so acted out of pure financial self-interest. Most others, IMO, did so because they’re aggrieved about how things are going in America, and I understand that.

The Labor Department reports that "In the past six decades, whites' share of the overall population has dropped to 61 percent and projections suggest that whites will become the numerical minority in 2044." This frightens a lot of people.

The wealth gap is greater than seen by anyone alive. The rich get richer while everyone else stands still or slides backward. America’s place in the world has been diminished by an interdependent global economy. (It’s hard to attack your suppliers or customers.) And more. But what I still cannot fathom is how anyone with a moral compass can support a man with his record of sexual affairs and alleged assaults (and brags about it), cheats and steals in his business, and is so petty that he calls people names.

What happened to "A person is known by the company he or she keeps?" The same applies to who we vote for.

Ron Redmon, Flat Rock

Vote for the Democrats and let the healing begin

To the Editor: While Donald Trump is architect and patriarch of the New Republican Party, Madison Cawthorn is the embodiment of the emerging future of this Republican evolution. Although education has always been embraced as a way to think in different ways and to see things from other people’s perspective, Cawthorn dismisses education as a tool of liberal indoctrination. As such, he is easily manipulated by and readily espouses radical conspiracy theories and sardonic memes as being truth or alternative fact. Like his mentor, Mark Meadows, Cawthorn uses the Trump and new Republican tactic of projecting their own negative behaviors to their opponents creating divisive discord.

Sadly, Western North Carolinian Republicans have embraced this new face of conservatism hoping to find favor with Donald Trump. How do we know? Because regardless of what the power-and-greed President Trump says or does; whatever erratic path or direction he takes, they say nothing. They give their approval with silence.

For all our sake, vote for the Democrat candidates to begin the long, healing journey out of this quagmire; to once again trust and love our mountain friends and neighbors.

Vote for Moe Davis, Brian Caskey, Josh Remillard, and Sam Edney.

John H. Fisher, Hendersonville