StarNews readers sound off about Celia Rivenbark’s columns, HEROES Act and much more.

Online classes hurting some employees

EDITOR: The decision to move to online classes at UNC System campuses will have a severely negative impact on the lowest paid and most vulnerable workers on the campus, who are predominately from communities of color and can least afford likely job cuts and furloughs.

These hardworking employees who work in the classrooms, residence and dining halls and grounds may lose their income and their healthcare in the middle of a pandemic.

Officials at the UNC System and state leaders must now step up to ensure these families don’t fall through the cracks through no fault of their own.

It’s time to get tough. College students are not children in an elementary school classroom. They are adults. They can wear masks and respect social distancing. It’s time for them to take responsibility.

In-person instruction is possible if our college campuses enact and enforce strict mask-wearing and social distancing measures, with harsh penalties for those who violate them. Administrators should be allowed to institute fines for anyone on campus not wearing a mask or socially distancing. They should closely monitor residence halls and enforce curfews. The national offices of sororities and fraternities should require compliance as well.

Ardis Watkins, State Employees Association of North Carolina Executive Director

School boards need to communicate better

EDITOR: It is clear that school boards in our area tend, by nature, to hide things. Policies, by-laws, state regulations make this habit easy.

A recent example of coverup is an incomplete statement from the Pender County board about a delay in the opening of their schools. We are in confusing times, and organizational coordination can be difficult. But the clear fact that a letter from 60 teachers influenced the delay is obvious. Purposeful lack of transparency is wrong and is a kind of conspiracy and coverup that leads to mistrust by citizens who elect school boards.

Thankfully, we have teachers who have the courage to say publicly what they need for their protection and the protection of students. Sadly, intimidating administrators and board members are far too ready to go after teachers not afraid to stand up and publicly say the truth.

Clyde Edgerton, Concerned Parents and Citizens 2020

HEROES Act needs passing

EDITOR: Senators Thom Tillis’ and his colleagues have had a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES), sitting on their desk for months. Meanwhile people have been risking their lives and the lives of their loved ones by going into workplaces without enforceable safety measures. And without funding for essential government services, federal workers including more than 13,000 at the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services have been targeted for furloughs. Lives and livelihoods are being lost.

The proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the executive orders issued by President Trump are $2 trillion too little and months too late. They would gut funding for Social Security and Medicare at a time when people’s retirement security has never been more threatened. And they would drastically reduce the $600 supplemental unemployment benefits that have been a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families – including members of my own family at the mercy of senators and a president who let the CARES Act expire without passing the HEROES Act first.

Time is running out. Bills are coming due. If Senator Tillis wants to keep his job in November, he needs to step up and pass the HEROES Act.

Sandra Stuart, Lake Waccamaw

Reader loves Celia’s columns

EDITOR: Old white male republicans are always pissed off at Celia Riverbark’s columns (local treasure). I am old white female Democrat who gets pissed off at Cal Thomas (national big mouth) But I don't have to write a letter to the editor each week about him.

Don't like her, don't read her. I never read Thomas. As for me, I love her columns, thanks StarNews. And, old trump guys, try to get a sense of humor back please. Lawd knows we need one with him in the top job.

M Y Dawson, Wilmington

Some things never change

EDITOR: It finally hit me why the House was negotiating with the White House instead of the Senate on some relief. The Senate leaders surrendered their "balance of powers" to the White House so the White House could prevent any resolution until it became opportune for Donald Trump to issue highly promoted executive orders with "solutions."

Typical of both houses; Senate and White.

Robert D. Doleman, Wilmington