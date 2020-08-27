StarNews readers sound off about climate change and much more.

Was reparations article contradicting?

EDITOR: In the Sunday, Aug. 16 StarNews, there was a major contradiction. As I read the "10 most influential women in North Carolina" article and then read "Wilmington divided on reparation for black residents," an interesting dichotomy appeared.

The article on reparations talked of systemic racism and lamented the lack of equality between black and white citizens. Okay, l understood the intent of the StarNews and its feeling of racial equality, systemic racism and reparations for black citizens. But then I read that six of the 10 most influential women in North Carolina identified were black (60 percent). About 22 percent of North Carolina citizens are black, only 18 percent in Wilmington. If by a large margin the most influential people in North Carolina are black, why is there such a disparity in equality requiring reparations?

I personally feel the selection of the 10 women, all well qualified in their areas, was politically correctness driven by StarNews and as a result brings into question how bad systemic racism is in North Carolina or Wilmington. You can’t say the most influential people are black and then say systemic racism is widespread or even a public health crisis.

Dave Miller, Southport

Want better services? Complete census

EDITOR: Would you like better health care in Brunswick County? Better education for your children for better lives for all? Infrastructure? Services? Most importantly, increased representation in your government? If yes, you can help.

It’s the census. The final count in Brunswick County is used for planning. Federal, state, county projects and representation depend on these numbers. Businesses depend on these statistics too. The data is legally private, but the statistics are publicly available.

The county population in the Census of 1790 was 3,071. Over the years: 12,657 in 1900, 73,143 in 2000, 107,431 in 2010, and 142,820 in 2019. After the 1790 census, US Representatives increased from 65 to 105. There are currently 435. Should there be more? Will you be counted?

Go to 2020census.gov to complete the census and be counted. Although census takers visit non-respondents, why add to this undertaking. The deadline is September 30 – you can help! Complete the census.

Linda Rudick, Sunset Beach

Climate change

EDITOR: Anthropomorphic Global Warming, commonly called climate change, is poised to be a major point of contention in the upcoming presidential election. With Democrats claiming to be the sole saviors of humanity, in the face of this existential threat. Our President is painted as a science denying buffoon.

Donald Trump has good cause to be skeptical, though, as does anyone capable of critical thinking.

While earning my Bachelor of Science degree, I learned that scientific knowledge is advanced not by proving a theory, but rather by rigorous attempt to disprove one’s theory. This is the core of the Scientific Method. And that’s the red flag when it comes to climate change; nobody is making any effort to disprove it.

In the approximately 4.5 billion years since Earth formed, there have been many periods in which surface sea surface and atmospheric temperatures have been much higher than today. Since the dawn of time, all the climate has done is change. The fact that nobody seems willing to investigate with an open mind, tells us that the fix is in. Is climate change theory possible? Sure. But it’s also very possible that climate change is nothing more than a political agenda.

Roland Hamilton, Wilmington

What will Barr do?

EDITOR: Many have predicted that William Barr will come out with an attack on Joe Biden based on dubious rumors he has been gathering for months, promulgated by Rudy Giuliani's pro-Russian Ukrainian sources and pro-Trump Russian troll farms.

But Barr may go farther.

He's the Attorney General. He may indict Biden and his son Hunter. He may have them arrested on (literally) Trumped-up charges.

Then Trump will use the ensuing cataclysmic nationwide wave of protests to order out troops and declare martial law, using live ammunition. Trumplers and anti-Trumplers will be fighting in the streets. There will be no election, ever again. The stock market will tank. An L-shaped depression will begin. The value of the dollar will plummet; it will lose reserve-currency status; Trump will renege on paying interest on the debt. It will be the end of our Republic.

Meanwhile. the pandemic will rage on unchecked.

I hope I'm wrong!

Michael Wolfe, Wilmington