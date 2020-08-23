With a fly now in the ointment concerning our Confederate monument’s relocation, it’s appropriate to retell an often forgotten incident that puts a face on the men being honored by our monuments.

On April 9, 1865, Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his half-starved and malnourished army to Union General Ulysses S. Grant. As these Confederate soldiers quickly gobbled down the rations Lee had negotiated for from their enemy, they found them barely palatable due to the very bitter taste of surrendering still on their tongues.

This was further exasperated by their having to take the required oath of allegiance to their enemy’s government. These brave, battle hardened and honorable men, like Lee, "would rather die a thousand deaths than having to surrender," they likened taking this oath to being compelled to holler "uncle" when the pain of an arm twisting becomes unbearable.

Our North Carolina men from the counties of Cleveland, Rutherford and Gaston counties that had collectively provided more than 5,000 men for the Confederate Army, started home.

After hiking for more than two weeks the 250 miles and having to hunt and forage for enough food to sustain them, they came to the outskirts of the city of Charlotte. A few miles further they reached the Catawba River.

To their dismay, they found the river near flood stage from the heavy April rains of that year. The river had become so turbulent and choppy that the ferry boats in operation had been docked. Gaston County lay just across this river and a little further, Cleveland and Rutherford.

Thinking the river might not be navigable for the ferries’ to operate safely for several days if not a week or more; seven men decided on another course.

As these men looked around, they spied a young boy with a small fishing boat nearby. They either enticed him to row them across the river or lend them the boat.

Leading this group was Cpl. Drury Dobbins Price of the 34th N.C. Regiment, Company F (Floyd’s Rifles). His parents had named him in honor of a prominent, honorable and highly regarded Baptist preacher of that area’s early days, The Rev. Drury Dobbins, 1776-1847.

Cpl. Price would have 60 miles farther to go to his home in Rutherford County after crossing this river. He longed to once again see the wife he’d married shortly before leaving for the war. Also, he couldn’t wait to embrace his parents and hopefully be able solace them as they still mourned Drury’s eldest brother, Robert, killed at the Battle of Franklin, Tennessee, four months earlier.

Getting into this boat, on April 25 , 1865, with Drury were six other men, two of which were the brothers, Ancil and Joseph Dycus.

After rowing pass the half-way point, the boat began to sink, reason unknown. The men were thrown into the churning waters and attempted to swim to the shore.

The only one to make it was Pvt. Ancil Dycus and he immediately dove back in and attempted to save his younger brother, Joseph; sadly, they all perished.

It’s believed there’re buried at the Flat Rock Cemetery near what later became the town of Mount Holly. Members of "Stonewall Jackson" Camp #23 Sons of Confederate veterans of Charlotte added three markers to the four already there to complete the set of what will eternally be known as "The Flat Rock Seven."

Scarcely was a family that hadn’t lost a son, brother, father or husband during the war. Many, although still heartbroken over their own losses, would pray for these young men’s families. Among them, no doubt, was the widow of Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, Mary Anna.

She and the general’s daughter, Julia Laura, were living at that time in Charlotte, where Mary Anna would remain till her death in 1915.

Little has been written of these men and to some their story is nothing more than a footnote of history. To the descendants of these men and the thousands they served with, it’s history worth preserving and will be as long as their blood flows through our veins.

Alan Petty is a resident of Gastonia.