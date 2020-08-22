Finally, we hear a voice of experience and succinctness.

Bill Poteat, in his Sunday column, has candidly summarized the classroom circumstances as the schools reopen.

As a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg teacher, I can attest Mr. Poteat has presented the simplest scenario likely to be the catalyst for the spread of the virus.....two students good naturedly pushing and shoving.

In my observation, no written classroom rule, no admonishment, no power of reasoning has ever prevented the spontaneous, physical interaction of two or more immature students.

Well said, Mr. Poteat!

Frances Crockett is a resident of Gastonia.