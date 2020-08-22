Oh My God (OMG), We’re All Gonna Die!

If you don’t wear a mask, you’re gonna die!

If you don’t wear a seat belt, you’re gonna die!

If you don’t wear a helmet, you’re gonna die!

If you eat meat, you’re gonna die!

If you don’t eat meat, you’re gonna die!

If you get sunburned too often, you’re gonna die!

If you don’t get any sun at all, you’re gonna die!

If you drink alcohol, you’re gonna die!

If you don’t drink alcohol, you’re gonna die!

If you smoke anything, you’re gonna die!

If you don’t smoke anything, you’re gonna die!

If you drive a gasoline-powered car, we’re all gonna die!

If you cross your eyes, they’ll get stuck and you’ll be cross-eyed until

you die!

Do you want to spend your whole life being afraid? Go ahead. Be miserable and die!

But, if you take a minute to think about it, we were all born to die – at some time, at some place, for some reason, all or any of which may not be of our choosing! So what?

It’s gonna happen to every one of us sooner or later. We’re all gonna die!

So, it’s your choice: to stay indoors, to subsist on bread and water and homegrown veggies, to pedal a bicycle or put up solar panels to generate electricity, to save rainwater so you’ve got something to drink, to not talk to your neighbors, to just watch TV or play video games, to stay up all night and sleep all day until you die.

Within the general restrictions of the laws of our society (of which the mask thing is not one), do whatever you want to do. But, do so because you choose to.

Don’t fear life because someone else tries to make you afraid. Whether you believe it or not (I don’t care – it’s your choice), your life is in God’s hands. And when He says it’s time, then and only then, you’re outta here – your ultimate destination is your own choice.

And if He says, "Not today," then you’re still here – accept it! Make the best of the life you’ve been given, regardless of the circumstances, and don’t be afraid! Make the governments at all levels open everything up again.

Then go back to work! Go shopping! Go out to eat! Go to the movies! Go to church to worship! Enjoy the freedoms that others have fought and died for. This is America! Don’t let the fear mongers take it away from you!

Jim Pass is a resident of Gastonia.