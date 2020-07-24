Decreases in childhood vaccinations increase the likelihood that communities across the U.S. could again experience epidemics of very contagious and deadly diseases like measles or whooping cough, on top of our COVID-19 challenges.

While the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 has rightly captured the world’s attention, evidence shows that while we wait for that important innovation, we may be letting other vaccine-preventable diseases take a foothold.

During the COVID-19 crisis, childhood immunization visits to physicians’ offices have dropped on average by 40-50 percent, with some offices reporting the decrease as high as by 80-90 percent. These drops increase the likelihood that communities across the U.S. could again experience epidemics of very contagious and deadly diseases like measles or whooping cough, on top of our COVID-19 challenges.

We can’t let COVID-19 disrupt our immunity against other diseases. That’s why making sure that children stay on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended vaccine schedule is incredibly important, especially as the school year approaches.

In fact, here in North Carolina we have a new vaccine requirement that goes into effect for the 2020-2021 school year. All 17-year-olds or those entering 12th grade are required to receive a booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) vaccine to help prevent bacterial meningitis. Meningococcal meningitis is a life-threatening infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord that can be associated with fatal blood stream infection (sepsis). Adolescents and young adults are at greater risk.

Doctor offices across the state are implementing policies and procedures to help make getting timely vaccines and staying on schedule as safe as possible. Most offices are providing "well-care" visits, such as immunization appointments, only in the mornings, so that we defer all sick children to special afternoon time frames — a policy which is aligned with recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Furthermore, many physicians are providing telehealth services 24-7 for the families of sick patients. In our practice, two of our four offices offer well-care visits all day, whereas the other two offices provide well-care in the mornings and sick-care in the afternoons. If sick patients come to our offices, they are advised to remain in their cars until we can assess them and determine if it is safe for them to come into our offices.

Thankfully, we have not seen major outbreaks of COVID-19 among the pediatric population, and with kids at home over the summer, other childhood infectious disease outbreaks are much more limited. That means that this summer is a perfect time for immunizations. Parents should be able to get in and out of doctors’ offices quickly for recommended well-childcare.

There is understandably a lot of fear and uncertainty surrounding the 2020-21 school year, but we can’t let COVID-19 keep us from vaccinating children against other communicable, deadly diseases. This summer is the time to make sure that your children and your family are up to date on all recommended vaccines. That way, we can all concentrate on surviving COVID-19 without further complicating our lives with epidemics of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Pediatrician David Tayloe Jr. is former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He practices in Goldsboro.