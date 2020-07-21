Eventually the Trump presidency will end, and soon thereafter, the bases will be renamed. I nominate North Carolinian John Gibbon, a Union general, for a renamed Fort Bragg.

On July 3, 1863 one of the most famous military actions in U.S. history occurred, Pickett’s Charge.

Gettysburg, already one of the bloodiest in American history after only two days, became cemented in public memory following the climatic charge on the final day. Three Confederate infantry divisions, numbering around 13,000 men, charged over a mile of open ground. The result is well known; they suffered enormous casualties and were decisively defeated.

George Pickett, the charge’s namesake, survived the war and was hounded with questions about what happened. Why did the attack fail? Who was to blame? Once Pickett retorted, "I’ve always thought the Yankees had something to do with it." He knew well what he spoke, especially if he saw officers in blue rally their men in the Union center on July 3.

One such Union officer was John Gibbon.

Today, Gibbon has a monument at Gettysburg commemorating his role in the battle. An inscription notes Gibbon was the commander of 2nd Division II Corps, and served with "‘conspicuous gallantry and distinction,’" helping repulse the attack "until he was wounded and carried away from the battlefield." Pickett was correct, the "Yankees had something to do with it." Well, he was mostly correct. There is one crucial exception in John Gibbon, for he wasn’t a "Yankee," he was a North Carolinian.

My memory of Gibbon has been spurred by recent conversations surrounding renaming military bases named for Confederate generals. President Trump declared he will resist such changes, but the tide appears to be against him. Many politicians, current and ex-military officials, and a large percentage of the public, want the base names changed. Eventually the Trump presidency will end, and soon thereafter, the bases will be renamed. I nominate John Gibbon for a renamed Fort Bragg.

Fort Bragg is currently named for Confederate general and North Carolina native, Braxton Bragg. Indeed, being a native is the only reason Bragg has a base named for him. He was one of the most hated men in the Confederacy, and one could argue the U.S. government should honor Bragg in some way since his incompetence as a commander helped contribute to many Union victories in the West. His subpar abilities as a commander withstanding, Bragg was a traitor to his country, who fought to keep people enslaved. High time to replace his name, and Fort Gibbon has a nice ring to it.

Born in Philadelphia on April 20, 1827, John Gibbon moved with his family to Charlotte around the age of nine. While this means he wasn’t a native North Carolinian, Gibbon nor those close to him ever identified him as a Pennsylvanian. Gibbon’s aid Lt. Frank Haskell recalled a fellow Union general teasing Gibbon as "‘this young North Carolinian.’" Adopted Tar Heels, the Gibbon family completely assimilated, for good and ill. John Gibbon’s father became a slave owner, and eventually three brothers and two brothers-in-law joined the Confederate military.

Gallantry, decades of service

Gibbon attended West Point and graduated in 1847. He served during the Mexican American War without seeing combat, spending most of his pre-Civil War years serving at a variety of army frontier stations. He also returned to West Point as an artillery instructor. Considering his personal ties to North Carolina, when the war began one could have reasonably assumed Gibbon would resign his commission and join the Confederacy. Despite possible temptations to do otherwise and knowing the heavy personal cost demanded, including drawing his sword against his own brothers, Gibbon upheld his oath to the U.S. Constitution.

He spent the first months of the war training volunteers until promoted to Brigadier General in May 1862, receiving command of a brigade made entirely of westerners from Wisconsin and Indiana. Gibbon’s brigade received their baptism of fire in the summer of 1862 during the disastrous Second Manassas campaign led by Major General John Pope.

Few officers in the Union army walked away with their pride unscathed, but Rufus Dawes, then a major in the 6th Wisconsin Infantry of Gibbon’s brigade noted, "Against a dark background of blunders, imbecilities, jealousies and disasters in the Pope campaign, stands in bright relief the gallant conduct of our heroic leader, John Gibbon." Later for their gallant performance during the Battle of South Mountain, Gibbon’s brigade gained the nickname, "The Iron Brigade."

Promoted to command a division, Gibbon greatest personal feat came during Pickett’s Charge. Riding up and down the Union line, exposing himself to enemy fire at an almost reckless degree, Gibbon was instrumental in repulsing the attack. In a cruel irony, one of the attacking Confederate divisions was commanded by Brigadier General J. Johnston Pettigrew, a North Carolina native and Gibbon’s second cousin (Pettigrew was killed two weeks later in a skirmish during the Confederate retreat). Gibbon was wounded during the attack, but he refused to retire until blood loss forced him.

Gibbon returned to the army after recovering from his wound and was promoted to Major General. Hearing of his former commander’s promotion, Dawes wrote "His honors are fairly won. He is one of the bravest of men. He was with us on every battlefield." Gibbon served with distinction until the end of the war, and continued to serve in army until 1891, concluding forty-four years of service. He died on February 6,1896 and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

In Gibbon and Bragg, we see a tale of two Tar Heels and two Americans. One betrayed his country and has a base named for him, the other stayed true to his oath for over forty years but is little remembered today. In his Gettysburg’s Address, Lincoln said we "can never forget what they did here." Yet in the case of John Gibbon, many have forgotten. Renaming Fort Bragg in honor of Gibbon is a small but important step to further the work Gibbon, Lincoln, and countless others, Black and white, fought, bled, and died for. The work of "a new birth of freedom."

Kenly Stewart earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Campbell University and is currently a seminary student at Wake Forest University.