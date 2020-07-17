StarNews readers sound off on columnist Marc Thiessen, different viewpoints and much more.

Is our Government weak?

EDITOR: All the talk about renaming parks and streets, removing statues because they are offensive, calling for resignations of folks who don’t agree, is ludicrous at best.

What is sad and scary is tearing down statues, painting slogans in the streets and highways, burning and looting stores, including black-owned businesses, while shouting black lives matter, and little to no response from law enforcement personnel who have been ordered to stand down.

Weeks of funerals and demonstrations and wailing for a few individuals, but little to no mention of the policemen and others who have died attempting to maintain law and order during all this turmoil.

After months of protests, it is still horrible to drive by our City Hall and see all the chairs, tents, trash, and other debris on the steps and grounds. When is this going to be cleaned up?

It appears that our Government has become completely spineless?

Don Loftin, Wilmington

Trump just talks and talks

EDITOR: In Marc Thiessen’s fawning interview with Donald Trump (published July 13), the President shows indifference toward our current national catastrophes — our standing as world leader in coronavirus cases (nearly 3.3 million), the pain of our staggering unemployment rate (now 11 percent), and the unbearable scope of our loss (over 134,000 dead). Trump, furthermore, has nothing to say about the disease of systemic racism, except to refer to some "deal" he says we made with the South to name our bases after Confederate generals.

But Trump talks and talks. He crows about the success of his campaign. "I think we’re doing really well," he says, referring to unnamed polls. He condemns his critics — "I think they’re crazy, but I also think they’re evil" — sounding more like a ranting dictator than the leader of a great democracy. And he calls himself "adamant about defending the past," all the while ignoring history (of which he shows astonishing ignorance) and focusing solely on Confederate monuments.

Trump does offer one surprising piece of accidental insight. "You can’t erase history," he intones. "If you erase it, you’re going to repeat it." Wise words. I’m voting for Joe Biden.

Dana Sachs, Wilmington

Is there too many conservative columnists?

EDITOR: Perhaps it's because the StarNews is now owned by Gannett that we regularly see columns by very conservative writers such as Marc Thiessen, whose opinions enjoy prime position in Viewpoints: right hand upper page.

Thiessen's column of July 13 was actually three full length columns in which he gave us part of his interview with Donald Trump, promising another such column covering the rest of the interview.

Thiessen reiterates Trump's version of truth: that polls show him ahead of Joe Biden (without naming polls), calling people maniacs, anarchists, and naming 'hoaxes' and 'witch hunts'. Nothing about COVID-19 spiralling out of control in many states due to reopening though the virus still surges, still kills. Following Trump's example, many refused to take the virus seriously, not socially distancing or wearing masks.

In Marc Thiessen's column of May 29 in this newspaper he declared "the COVID-19 lockdown has served its purpose. Time to end it." Done! Mission Accomplished! This latest 'column' by Thiessen is just another free pulpit from which Trump spouts his venom, blaming and maligning others to distract from his failures and outright corruption. And more such to come? Good grief!

Irma Forger, Leland

Agree to disagree

EDITOR: "Let’s agree to disagree". This phrase seems to have disappeared from civil discourse. Growing up we learned respect for the opinions of others, that freedom of speech meant that everyone was able express their opinion.The inability or unwillingness to engage in discussion or debate threatens the sanctity of our republic. No one should shrink from hearing an opposing viewpoint.

Today It seems that if you don’t agree with the loudest voice you are either a bigot or a white supremacist. This seems totally at odds with the bill of rights at the very least. These words used to be applied only to, and reserved for extremists — members of the Ku Klux Klan. The degree to which these cowards were out of step with the rest of society was manifested in their need to wear masks and hide their identity. Do not cheapen these words by broadly applying them to those who don't agree with you.

We have to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy and vigorously defend them. We cannot let the loudest voice win the argument simply because no one else has a chance or is willing to respond due to fear of bullying, violence or the cancel culture.

Karen Ferris, St. James