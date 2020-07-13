It’s time for a change

Yes, this is a hot topic again in the Duncan area again. This time, there should be a change. It will likely not happen without a lot of issues and controversy, and possibly, some intense discussions; but it's time to move on.

These issues will continue to surface and will become the norm. Washington is no longer going to be the Redskins, and in baseball, Cleveland may rename their Indians mascot. In Duncan, this topic has surfaced several times since the 1970's, and each time, it goes away. This time, I think change will happen and I think change should happen. I know that may seem surprising coming from an old white man.

My reason is based solely on common sense. Why waste a lot of time and money on something that doesn't really matter in the big picture? What is important is what happens in the classroom and on the field. What you call it doesn't really matter. I'm proud of what the players and coaches have accomplished over the years and what they will accomplish in years to come. Changing the name will not change how we feel about those folks. It will not be easy, but instead of having something to divide us, let's have something that will unite us. Let's form a committee with a varied and balanced membership and work together to come up with something new and move forward, together.

This goes beyond changing the name of a school. We need to focus on ways we are alike and not on the way we are different. The name of this country is still The United States of America, right?

– Ken Johnson, Class of 1974, James F. Byrnes High School

Matter of distinction

Despite Sunday’s (July 5) Herald-Journal headline ("Trump calls protesters "angry mob" in speech") and regardless of how one feels about Trump, honest objective people know he was referring to the violent rioters who sought to co-opt the legitimate peaceful protests. The distinction is obvious to all. The rioters who looted, committed arson, committed assault, destroyed property and committed vandalism were and are criminals.

– Herb Lanford, Spartanburg

Consider the teachers ’in the trenches’

I have seen several reopening plans being explored by school districts, and the one thing that seems to be common to each of them is that the work of teachers will be tremendously increased without compensation or regard for their health and safety and with little input from them in the decision making process. They have merely been sent surveys of the plans that have come down from officials who probably have spent little or no time actually teaching in a classroom.

In fact, most districts will hire curriculum coordinators whose background is limited. A person with an elementary background should not determine the academic instruction of secondary students. Principals whose primary experience has not been in an academic classroom should not be considered qualified to guide the instructional program. Instead, they should rely on the people who have served in the trenches and actually know what needs to be taught and how to teach it.

I agree that the best environment for learning is the classroom because students need to interact as they explore and discover the various subjects, but at what cost will this goal be reached? How many students' lives will be considered an acceptable loss? How many teachers' lives should be put at risk?

The hybrid plan may have some merit if class sizes can be effectively reduced, if masks are required (not optional), if social distancing can be maintained, and if there are programs and space made available in each community where qualified volunteers or teacher's aides monitor the students and help facilitate quality instruction on their distance learning days. Counting on each student to monitor his/her own instructional time did not work at the end of the last term and will not effectively work now.

– Steven G. Smith, Boiling Springs