My wife and I will soon have a big decision to make on how we want our children to attend school, scheduled to begin next month.

We join tens of thousands of parents and caregivers with children in Cumberland County Schools, and millions of parents across the country facing the same decision.

We have a 7-year-old boy, Samuel, and 5-year-old girl, Helen Ann. We want them in school — where they have not attended for classroom instruction since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many experiences we would like for them to be able to continue. These include spending time again with their grandparents.

We do not need academic studies to tell us that their being in school around their peers is a net positive for their development.

But we want them to be safe, too. We want people in their family network to be safe, including those who may be immuno-compromised, older or who have existing health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19’s worst outcomes.

Every parent and caregiver will have their own set of circumstances to factor in making this big decision for the fall. A one-size-fits all approach to opening schools was never on the table in our county and would have been a mistake.

So, I give credit to Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. and other Cumberland County Schools officials who presented options for parents during Thursday’s special meeting of the Board of Education.

The three options are:

•Blended, in-person learning experience, which is a mix of remote and in-person instruction in small groups.

•Remote learning experience, full-time, which is about what it sounds like. This would be through the child’s assigned school.

•Cumberland Virtual Academy, which would be remote learning in a separate K-12 school that is part of the system.

The plans recognize a reality obvious to anyone who has given serious attention to this pandemic and is honest with themselves: We don’t know how the virus is going to look in the next few months. We are still in the resurgence of a first wave that has killed 132,000 Americans and infected 3 million. Public health officials believe a second wave that coincides with flu season is very possible.

The school system, by presenting three options, puts a lot of responsibility on parents’ shoulders to decide how best to keep their families safe. But they err on the side of flexibility. That's about the best the schools can do with such a cloudy future ahead.

Mixed messages

Another reality that Cumberland and other school systems face is that they are mostly on their own in dealing with the pandemic. Our school board is making decisions as important as any school boards have made in history.

Help is not coming from the federal government. Sadly, Donald Trump checked out of the pandemic weeks ago. He has recently been calling for schools to reopen with no clear guidance as to how. To the contrary, he has criticized the guidance on safely reopening schools from his own federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As recently as July 1 Trump again said he believed the novel coronavirus will just "disappear." Even my 7- and 5-year-old do not believe that.

The state response has been a bit better, with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health Director Mandy Cohen attempting to guide the state’s actions based on actual COVID-19 numbers — which in terms of infections and hospitalizations are moving the wrong way. The state went past 1,000 daily hospitalizations for the first time on Thursday.

That has not stopped Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly from pushing through a series of bills, as the legislative session ended this past week, that would reopen bars, gyms and big entertainment venues. Cooper vetoed all the bills, and Democrats sustained the vetoes.

Unclear direction from state lawmakers has already caused disruption in the county’s school plans. Cumberland had intended on starting virtual instruction for year-round students on Thursday, but state legislators failed to undo a law that requires the first week of school to be in-person learning. What that means for students and families going forward is unclear. Year-round students will now be shuttled into the traditional calendar.

Moving forward together

Meanwhile, people who actually work in school systems know that the conversation about COVID-19 cannot just end with the students themselves. Simply looking at evidence that suggests the virus is not as dangerous to children is only one part of the equation.

Schools officials must consider families back home, staff and administrators — these are all groups that include people more at-risk. School employees know for instance that a very large percentage of children are raised by grandparents or even great-grandparents, older demographics more vulnerable to COVID.

School Board member Joseph Sorce, who is a retired elementary school teacher, asked at Thursday’s meeting what the system will do about employees who cannot safely do in-person instruction.

Ruben Reyes, the system’s associate superintendent of human resources, said options would include enhanced Personal Protective Equipment and the smaller class sizes related to social distancing. There would also be teachers needed for virtual instruction, Reyes said, and additional consideration will be given toward teachers with greater risk.

Will that be enough? Maybe, but at least they have thought about the question. As Thursday’s meeting made clear, they also have to think about things like transportation in a time when buses must ride fewer students.

Personally, I think we parents and the school system will be able to make some version of learning work. I am trying to stay optimistic.

We all must recognize that "ideal" is not in the equation — every plan will fall short of optimal education. This will specially be true for traditionally disadvantaged students.

But schools officials are not to blame. The virus is to blame.

We will get through, here at the local level, together.

The bottom line is we have to.

Opinion Editor Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.