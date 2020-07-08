Some of them were offended; the others insisted they had a right to continue what they’d been doing.

They couldn’t agree, so the apostle Paul wrote them a letter. And what he said to Christians in Rome more than 2,000 years ago is very relevant to an argument in Gaston County today.

For those of us who are Christians, Paul’s words should instruct us in what to say and do regarding the Confederate monument outside the Gaston County courthouse.

Though the Romans were arguing about food and we’re arguing about history, the same principles apply. What Paul told those Christians ought to guide our thinking — and move us to action.

In chapter 14 of Romans, Paul wades into a controversy dividing the Roman church. Some of them believed it was sinful to eat meat; others believed they were free to eat anything. They’d written to ask Paul who was right.

But Paul doesn’t answer the question of who is right. Instead, he tells them, "It’s wrong to insist on your rights."

Even though he believes it’s OK to eat meat, Paul also says it doesn’t matter. Christians are to be guided by a higher principle than who's technically in the right.

So he tells the pro-meat faction: When you sit down to dinner with someone who’s offended by meat, you don’t eat meat. "For if your brother is grieved by what you eat, you are not walking in love."

In other words, this isn’t about your rights. Your first concern is to care for each other’s feelings, not to defend your facts.

You might believe you have a right to eat whatever you want, but as followers of Christ you’re called to something higher than arguing over facts and defending your rights — you’re called to love, "for the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking but of righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit."

And this is where Paul’s words become relevant to what we’re debating today.

In recent stories and on The Gazette’s opinion page, citizens who claim to follow Christ have also claimed a right to keep the monument in front of the courthouse. Many of their arguments focus on what they say are facts of history.

I do believe slavery was a driving force behind the war and a cornerstone of the Confederacy, and that Confederate monuments deceptively obscure those facts. But the issues of facts and rights aren’t where Christians find their strongest arguments.

The most important question for us to answer is: what does love guide us to do?

"If your brother is grieved by what you eat, you are not walking in love," Paul wrote.

This monument grieves our brothers and sisters. It reminds them of oppression, injustice, and hatred. It dishonors them. Holding on to our rights and privileges in this matter causes division where there should be unity.

As Paul told the Romans: "Let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding."

Maybe you believe it’s unfair to reduce the Confederacy to slavery. Maybe you think your view of history is the right one.

If you call yourself a Christian but claim you have a right to offend your brothers and sisters — you are not walking in love.

"By what you eat, do not destroy the one for whom Christ died," Paul wrote. We could paraphrase that for today: By what you honor and display in public places, do not destroy and dishonor the ones for whom Christ died.

Joy LaPrade is a resident of Gastonia.