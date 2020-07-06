At risk of being ridiculously obstinate, bullheaded, intractable, stubborn, willful or pertinacious (take your pick), I’m having difficulty paying much attention to Loopy Cooper’s mandates, particularly the recent one commanding me to wear a mask.

If they were only about combating this current virus strain, I’d hop on that wagon and even help push. But rightly or wrongly, I view much of what he does as little more than choreographed political dance steps and I have absolutely no intention of letting him twirl me across that floor.

Of course, he’s a Democrat so by definition and purpose can’t allow anything beneficial to happen that might help Donald Trump, at least until election day. That’s all they’re about.

Oh yeah, can I mention they also consider their constituencies unable to think for themselves and make "good" decisions so in addition to being elected to represent they are also elected as caretakers.

Specifically regarding masks, I’m sure they are beneficial to some degree. After all, everybody in operating rooms wear them so it’s a certainty they serve useful purposes.

But I have a problem letting go of – surrendering – any freedoms regardless of how tiny. As it applies to masks, I don’t doubt their utility but am highly skeptical of the data and statistics which bring us here.

Simple common-sense dictates that we should always seek to minimize contamination from any and all pathogens but nowadays our entire existence has been contaminated by a political cancer. Polarized politics permeates every facet of our daily lives to the point that I can’t accept anything at face value, nothing in the absolute.

I’m a numbers guy and love the statistical gymnastics of distilling correlations and relationships from data pools. But today even numbers are tainted. Little or nothing seems clinically pure. In this new toxic normal, everyone has an agenda which clearly impacts how data is harvested and interpreted.

For example, we hear on the news this virus has killed north of 130,000 Americans. Call me crazy but I wonder how many deaths were attributed to heart attacks and kidney failures and cancer during that same timeline? My suspicion is that Covid-19 has become the default du jour cause on many death certificates. We have pretty solid norms on death rates from those other causes so if during this Covid-19 timeline those occurrences significantly dropped it isn’t hard to connect the dots.

That’s not to say physicians are part of some deep conspiracy to maximize the pandemic numbers but even when dealing with mathematics, numbers as well as perceptions may well be bent by political gravity. I didn’t know this until the past four years but hate is obviously a very strong force, apparently strong enough to kill braincells.

I view the mounds of political crap as creating attitudinal gravity and it is sucking the guts out of our laws and police and history. a significant segment of the population babble like political zombies driven by a vested interest in maximizing all adversities which they hope will glom onto Trump and his administration.

Nothing has been spared so craziness and cynicism blossoms. When a 93-year-old person is said to have died from the virus, I can’t help but just wonder what dominos were already falling. In saner days I would just believe what the certificate said and that would be that. Today, no.

Political polarization has also ruined the news broadcast business. In past years, I religiously watched nightly news programs to keep abreast of what was going on in the country and the world. I’ve pretty much quit now because hard news has been replaced by soft hopes, wishes, opinions, perceptions and theatrics. News outlets have become agenda driven. Even this newspaper you’re reading always surprises me by printing my columns. I’m sure their editorial staffs sometimes burst into tears if I dare to harm their sacred cows.

All in all, America seems to be going crazy. It’s a fact of history that governments have finite lifespans, like everything else. They’re created and live and eventually die or dwindle or disappear. America was and still is something very special on the stage of human history because of the abundances and freedoms it bestowed upon we citizens. But, apparently a vocal segment of our society now wants it gone.

What’s most disturbing is that for the first time in my memory we actually have elected officials who condone and even enable destruction of our history and institutions. To a simple person like myself I have to wonder exactly what they wish to put in their place?

Statues and laws and movies and books and even hats are condemned and relegated to the trash heap. Stupidity is not only tolerated, it’s being worshiped. People are actually bowing to nonsensical ideas so as not to offend nonsensical people. It hurts to type this.

I heard recently that Biden is leading Trump in many polls! I’m dumbfounded that there are that many Americans who hate Trump enough to burn down the country. Make no mistake, a Biden administration would be no more than a strawman for the radical left. He’s a husk so his VP choice will be the person upon whom voting pivots. Every thinking person should logically conclude that obvious reality.

As with all such statistical pronouncements, I take such poll numbers as mostly reflections of biases in the gathering although I can’t discount the reality that there are in fact, a huge number of people who say he has their vote.

My personal belief is that surely that "huge" number predominantly represents a vote against Trump and not "for" Biden. I feel that Democrats could run a fencepost as their candidate and still garner significant vote numbers. Come to think of it, they’re pretty close with Joe.

I’ll be glad when November comes and we’ll have a full-scale production of "War of the Weirds" where Democrats will actually vote for open borders, lawlessness, higher taxes, more welfare and slower growth. I still can’t wrap my mind around what I charitably call their "reasoning". I have to be missing something.

Oh well, we’ll see what happens. In the meantime I continue my little, tiny revolution against overreaching governments; federal, state and local. As of last week I remained mask-less but when pressed about wearing one decided to acquiesce and obtain a mask.

Naturally I went on Amazon and was amazed at the variety of choices that popped up from my search. They had some really neat ones. I finally chose to order one that really got my nostalgic juices flowing. It came in last Monday and as soon as I put it on and looked in the mirror I imagined "the thundering hoofbeats of the great horse, Silver!"

Yep, I got a Lone Ranger mask and it’s a beauty. I really like it although I doubt my bank will appreciate it when they finally open back up for counter service. It conjured up wonderful childhood memories. Purposely I haven’t mentioned his "faithful Indian companion, Tonto" least I be accused of being racist with perhaps a whiff of homophobia.

Oh my, but these are strange times.

Otis Gardner’s column appears here occasionally. He can be reached at ogardner@embarqmail.com