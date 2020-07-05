Should we re-name our nation's capital and one of our states because President Washington owned slaves?

The movement to re-name Army posts named after Confederate generals is part of the slippery slope leading to wholesale renaming, because the original figure somehow violated today's norms.

How far should it go? Should we re-name our nation's capital and one of our states because President Washington owned slaves? Amerigo Vespucci was a slave trader (his second voyage to the new World), so we should re-name America too?

Walt Brinker, Eastover