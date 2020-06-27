This week’s question: Should Confederate monuments be taken down?

Last week, we asked readers what they thought of a list of reforms for the Fayetteville Police Department recently presented in an open letter to Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin. In addition to calling for a Civilian Review Board, the group wants the department to adopt Campaign Zero’s 8 Can’t Wait strategies which are:

a. Ban on chokeholds and strangleholds.

b. Mandatory de-escalation of conflicts.

c. An explicit warning must be issued before using deadly force.

d. Exhaustion of all alternatives before the use of deadly force.

e. Mandatory duty to intervene for officers who witness excessive force.

f. Ban on shooting at moving vehicles.

g. Establish a force continuum that restricts the most severe types of force to the most extreme situations.

h. Comprehensive reporting each time an officer uses force or threatens to use force.

We asked readers what they thought of the open letter’s reform demands. Below is a sampling of reader responses. Thank you to everyone who weighed in.

[THIS WEEK’S QUESTION: Confederate monuments are being taken down across the state and across the South. Local governments and Gov. Roy Cooper have ordered them removed in some cases; in other situations, protesters are toppling them. People opposed to the statues say they are offensive reminders of a racist past when the Confederate army fought to preserve slavery. Their defenders say the statues honor soldiers’ sacrifice in the Civil War and removing them is erasing history. What are your thoughts on this issue? Share your comments online at bit.ly/fayopinion, see the form below this article or email eletters@fayobserver. com, subject line: Observer forum. We’ll publish a selection of responses next Sunday.]

I do not believe that anyone who has not walked in a police officer’s shoes can answer this question. We think we know, but until we are actually in the various situations an officer faces we truly have no concept.

I would like to add another element to this question. Since it takes two opposing sides to create a conflict, it takes both sides to resolve it. So what changes are the protesters making to improve relations?

While our police officers are undergoing sensitivity training, could not the Black community be holding training programs on the proper response to police officers? Most, not all, but most of the incidents of the use of police force has occurred as a result of resisting arrest and/or running away. If there is no resistance, there will be no need for force of any kind. Both sides working to change for improvement is the only way to resolution.

Jackie Danker, Fayetteville

This is a pretty good list but several areas need clarification.

For item b. What if one side refuses to de-escalate? Are the police obligated to surrender?

For item d. Needs clarification. What if deadly force is being used against an officer? Do they have to go through a checklist before responding?

For item f. If the officers are being shot at from a moving vehicle can they shoot back?

Bill Wadford, Fayetteville

Police reform is always necessary because the work is so complex and sometimes convoluted. There is no perfect workplace — that’s why we have supervisors to assure improvements are made.

However, one does not take a hammer to kill a fly. We in the military would always cringe when we were told "The Inspector General (IG) is coming". Their motto was "We are here to help you" (really?).

Most of the recommendations are common sense except when faced with an emergency situation where immediate action is necessary within a nanosecond. The followup, after-action reports are also necessary but under the current hyper race tension, I am not sure there would be an apolitical or unbiased panel. I mention this because mayors and police chiefs are issuing murder charges before any investigations are completed in order to appease their minority constituents.

The general news media also have tremendous sway with the public on their biased reporting, i.e. the false narrative on "Hands Up, Don’t shoot" and most recently the hangman's noose intended for the only Black NASCAR race driver.

The kneeling down of the police and even a mayor and police chief were demoralizing. Also, the shouting down of the Atlanta mayor regarding disagreement to defunding the police. Change is necessary but not at record-breaking pace; haste makes waste and mistakes that cannot be redeemed. The morale of the police force is already at an historical low; hasty reform would only accelerate that.

Raymond Miller, Hope Mills