At 5:00 Friday evening, Governor Cooper’s executive order will take effect, requiring businesses and individuals to comply with social distancing and facemask recommendations. The recommendations are based on the best science available and they’re consistent with advice from our federal, state and local governments as well as the World Health Organization.

The new rules were first published as recommendations, probably with the hope that North Carolinians would voluntarily comply, but we haven’t. You can see that for yourself by visiting almost any retail business. Sometimes the failure is on the part of the business as well as the customers. This is the principal reason why our numbers of virus cases and deaths continue to rise.

I share the disappointment that I’ve heard from many friends. It’s hard to understand why anyone would refuse the inconvenience of wearing a mask and maintaining distance from others in public places. Those are simple and effective actions that we can take to avoid sharing the virus with others if we are unfortunate enough to catch it. That’s how we can contain the virus while our economy restarts.

Those of us who want to see distancing and masking succeed, who want to defeat this virus, can help in several ways. The most obvious is our own cooperation. We can set an example. Another way to help is by speaking up when we see noncompliance. I’m uncomfortable challenging people about it but it’s an unpleasant responsibility that we share.

Another important way to encourage compliance is to spend our money at businesses that follow the masking and distancing rules. If employees are not wearing masks properly or if the business is allowing unmasked customers on premises, they are violating the order and endangering you. We shouldn’t spend our money there. If enough of us do that, the businesses will come around.

A new local Facebook site will help those of us who want to reward businesses that protect our safety. Search for "In it together/Randolph Fighting COVID 19". There you will be able to see the experiences of others at local businesses. In only a few days a lot of people have begun contributing information about businesses that are doing a great job and others that are not. You can do that too. If we reward the businesses that take our safety seriously, others are likely to follow suit.

There’s one other way to help, which I hope we won’t need (but I know we will). That is to report violations. The governor’s order is very clear that adults and adolescents must wear masks and observe social distance to the extent possible while on the premises of any business. Police and Sheriffs will be responsible for enforcement. We need to hear from them promptly about how to report violations. Do they want that on the 911 line along with emergencies that require urgent attention? Or is there another number to call if you witness violations of the order? We should be willing to report violations just as we would be willing to report other illegal and dangerous behaviors.

The responsibility for monitoring both customer and employee compliance is on the business. That may sound unusual at first but it really isn’t. For example, it is already the businesses responsibility to prohibit indoor smoking by customers and employees. The Governor’s order has put North Carolinians on an honor system if they have a valid reason for not wearing a mask, but regardless of the reason, no one can enter a business without one. If someone claims a valid reason for not wearing a mask, the business can serve them from the parking lot but not indoors.

This executive order will work if we insist on cooperation from everyone. Our virus numbers will decline steadily after just a few weeks. We will all be safer. Unfortunately, there will probably be a few who refuse to cooperate. The combination of public pressure and law enforcement will quickly solve that problem if we insist on it. But if we allow domination by a few who consider their own personal convenience more important than preventing illness and death then the order will fail.

Please, folks. Let’s all do our part voluntarily to keep each other safe. In the words of Mr. Spock, "Live long and prosper." The Governor’s order will help us do that.

Bob Morrison is a retired health care executive who lives in Asheboro. Read more of his columns at www.bobmorrison.org. Contact: bob@bobmorrison.org.