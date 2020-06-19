StarNews readers sound off on UNCW, columnist Cal Thomas and much more.

No offshore drilling here

EDITOR: As we celebrate World Ocean Month, Donald Trump wants to expand dirty and dangerous offshore drilling to nearly all U.S. waters, including off the coast of North Carolina.

In a recent proclamation addressing National Ocean Month, President Trump stated that he sees an "enormous opportunity" to expand the oil and gas industry.

As a native North Carolinian and great-grandfather, I find this news very disturbing. We have far too much to lose in the Atlantic.

The dangers of offshore drilling are not limited to massive disasters like the BP Deepwater Horizon. Spills can happen during every phase of the process, including exploration, production, transportation, and use. New offshore drilling threatens marine life and coastal communities dependent on a healthy ocean; it also ruins scenic beaches with unsightly industrialization.

Before the pandemic, recreation, tourism, and fishing industries along the East, West and Florida Gulf Coasts supported more than 2.6 million jobs and brought in roughly $180 billion in gross domestic product.. Offshore drilling threatens all of that. Today, our communities need relief and support, not another drilling disaster.

With so much at stake for coastal communities, Congress must ensure protections from expanded offshore drilling in the next federal spending bill.

Randy Sturgill, Senior Campaign Organizer at Oceana - Wilmington

Was columnist correct?

EDITOR: Dana Milbank's article "So this is why Bill Barr is such a bully" doesn't deserve a spot on your Op-Ed page. Milbank's assertion that Barr was lying about being attacked by rioters in Lafayette Square is pure conjecture. His criticism of Barr for advocating the use of the military against the rioters is ridiculous given the number of police wounded and killed, and the amount of destruction that has occurred in our cities.

Both President Donald Trump and Bill Barr have mentioned Antifa as responsible for the violence, and that Antifa will be considered a terrorist group. Milbank's characterization of the Justice Department under Barr was a serious smear of a brave and conscientious Attorney General.

Those of us who are following current events carefully are aware that the Mueller investigation was not justified, that the Obama administration did spy on Trump, that Roger Stone does not deserve a hefty sentence, if any, and that Michael Flynn did not commit any crime.

It's likely Barr was aware when he took this job that he would be under attack by the left, but this article is so devoid of honesty that it's clear is was written only to smear Barr's character.

Roberta Curtis, Holly Ridge

What does diversity mean?

EDITOR: Here’s what I don’t get: Yes, what Professor Mike Adams said was wrong, even inexcusable. But how can the students protesting him make a big thing about diversity!

If the professor can’t say what he thinks or believes, then what is the point of having diversity? Doesn't "diversity" mean having diverse attitudes, personalities, opinions?

I guess diversity is only allowable when the point of view is in agreement with the politically correct point of view. If every professor says the same thing, then where is the exchange of ideas? Where is the dialog?

Herbert Lowry, Winnabow

Equality for all

EDITOR: I must cast a jaundiced eye on Cal Thomas’ June 7, 2020 column. He congratulates Rush Limbaugh for denouncing Floyd George’s killing in an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" radio program. But Limbaugh likely did so for a self-serving reason — to prevent sponsor defections. For years Limbaugh disparaged and slandered black leaders; it’s questionable he was there for authentic dialogue.

Limbaugh’s said the show’s hosts were examples of overcoming obstacles. The obstacle they overcame was pervasive racism. Why should they have to overcome the obstacle of discrimination to achieve anything? No white person has this burden. Limbaugh then asks them why vote for Democrats — the question is: why vote for Republicans? Recall the infamous "Southern strategy." Republicans most recently helped end the voting rights act and they support voter suppression and disenfranchisement of minorities.

Thomas revealed that growing up in the all-white D.C. suburbs he became friends with people who were "different" through the "equality" of sports. This is an empty cliché when there’s no equality in housing, jobs and education. D.C.’s suburbs were all-white because whites fled D.C. after fair housing laws were passed. So, the sports analogy won’t suffice. What counts is equality in all areas of life, not just athletics.

John Callaghan, Ocean Isle Beach