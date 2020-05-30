Two incidents that made national news this past week showed the risk faced by African-American men, purely on account of race. They were unrelated. But for me, seeing them unfold side-by-side made them in some ways connected.

In the first, a viral video showed a white woman call the police on a black man who had been trying to get her to follow posted rules to leash her dog in Central Park in New York, early on Memorial Day. The man, Christian Cooper, a birdwatcher and science magazine editor, filmed the interaction. Amy Cooper, who is unrelated and who works at an investment firm, told him to stop recording or she would call the police and tell them “there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

Amy Cooper, if she had truly felt threatened, could easily have walked away but instead approached Christian Cooper, who told her twice, “Please don’t come close to me.”

She wound up calling the police — at one point raising her voice to a more frantic level, and emphasizing an “African-American man” was threatening herself and her dog.

Both parties left before police responded. But social media rendered swift judgment against Amy Cooper on grounds she was using race as a weapon when she filed her false report, to, at minimum, get Christian Cooper in trouble, or even get him potentially hurt or killed. Her investment firm fired her, saying it had zero tolerance for racism.

The second incident, also on Memorial Day, was one with which we have tragically become familiar. Minneapolis police officers detained an unarmed black man in Minnesota, after a store owner reported he had tried to pass counterfeit money.

In a viral video, the arrest picks up with an officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning George Floyd, who is 46, on the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd made several pleas to the officer including, “Please, the knee in my neck, I can't breathe.” He goes quiet and lies still, and is later taken by ambulance to a hospital where he is pronounced dead.

The incident led to the firing of Chauvin and three other officers, and to Chauvin’s arrest and a charge of murder on Friday. It set off days of protests in cities across the United States. In Minneapolis, the protests turned violent, spurring Minnesota’s governor to call out the National Guard.

Black lives matter, too

One thing that ties the incidents together in my mind is that both Amy Cooper and Chauvin treated black men like they — we — don’t matter. But we do, as much as anyone. That is what too many misapprehend about the slogan, Black Lives Matter. It’s not only black lives that matter. It’s that black lives matter, too.

Getting people to recognize the common humanity in others is the hardest part of racism to solve. Negative assumptions about black people remain lodged in American culture as a thick, hard center, even as anti-discrimination laws continue to slice away most formal barriers to black achievement.

What I cannot help but think about is what might have happened to Christian Cooper if he had stuck around for New York City officers to arrive. It is not a stretch to think he might have wound up dead, like George Floyd. Or Eric Garner.

It was New York City officers in 2014 who put Garner in a fatal choke-hold after they tried to arrest him for selling loose cigarettes. As with Floyd, the officers persisted even when Garner told him he could not breathe.

Garner and Floyd died in the hands of law enforcement on the minor charges of selling loose cigarettes and passing allegedly counterfeit money. We can easily assume an aggressive police response to a black man accused of threatening a white woman in a wooded park. Amy Cooper knew what she was doing.

Christian Cooper is fortunate to be alive. He did later accept Amy Cooper’s apology.

The talk

You may have heard by now about “the talk.” It is the talk African-Americans parents have with their children, especially their boys, about how to behave when they are stopped by police. Mere compliance with the officer is sometimes not enough — we saw such did not save Philando Castile from being killed in the summer of 2016 by a St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer.

We black men are coached to go above and beyond: Hands on the steering wheel. Do what the officer tells you and nothing else. Clearly and loudly announce every action, such as reaching to get your registration. Yes/no answers only — No extra words, forget trying to make your case. I also turn off my radio. Know your rights — that they for instance cannot search your car without probable cause or a search warrant. But the ultimate goal is to keep the officer’s gun in his holster.

This respectful behavior will not change ordinary microaggressions like what happened to Christian Cooper in Central Park. It won’t help people like Botham Jean, killed while eating ice cream in his apartment by an off-duty cop who said she thought she was in her own apartment.

But they might save your life out there on the streets during a traffic stop.

A just world

My own son is biracial — tan by complexion, as is my daughter. We have not had the talk yet, but I know one day we will.

Because when it comes to the negative assumptions, Samuel will be judged by his daddy’s side of the racial line not his mother’s. I remember when a white acquaintance, when my son was just a small boy, mentioned “little black boys like Sam.” I didn’t mind, but it threw me because Sam could just as easily be considered mixed or biracial.

I know that race itself is a societal construct, so the definition of who is what race is also made up. How this man perceives Sam is how American society has told him Sam is to be perceived, as a black boy who will grow into a black man.

That gives me pride to be honest, but I know it also means this is how a cop with bad intentions will perceive him, too. This is how the Amy Coopers of the world will perceive him. I have no illusions.

Skin color will not stop my son, or daughter, from becoming anything in the world they wish to be — after all, they were born into a world where Barack Obama became president.

In my most naive moments, before I became a parent, I had hoped I could raise a child in a world we did not need to have the talk. I remember video of Los Angeles police officers beating Rodney King in 1991. Now we have George Floyd in 2020 — and too many other victims in between.

I can say these days we are having more and more frank discussions about the kinds of incidents that happened this week. The existence and widespread use of cell phone cameras is a big part of the reason we are able to have these discussions. The truth is being revealed.

We are inching toward a world where everyone’s humanity is recognized. We still have a ways to go.

Opinion Editor Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.