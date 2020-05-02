Numbers are useful, but they really don’t tell the story.

When you read that Randolph County has more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths associated with the virus, or Davidson County has 160 cases and seven deaths, or North Carolina has more than 10,000 cases and 378 deaths, it really doesn’t strike an emotional chord.

But putting a face on the tragedy does.

This week the Hunt family of Asheboro, courageously and compassionately, stepped out of their private pain to share publicly the loss of their patriarch, Harlen, and his son, Ronald. They did so in hopes of helping others, or as Ronald’s wife Donna expressed it:

“If I can just help keep one family from having to go through what I’ve been through, it’ll be worth my time.”

The virus is real, she wants folks to know. It’s here. And it’s deadly.

Losing one person in your family is horrific; losing two within three weeks to an unseen enemy is unimaginable.

Numbers don’t begin to capture that kind of pain.

But hearing Donna tell about not being able to say good-bye to her 83-year-old father-in-law, who was hospitalized and alone when he passed April 4, does.

Or not being able to hold her husband’s hand when he came to the end of his life April 25 — instead settling for a phone call to say, “I love you,” and passing the phone around to the children so they could whisper those words, too, and having to hear from a nurse that Ronald stopped breathing seconds after he spoke to Cora, his 3-year-old granddaughter, does.

Those of us who have lost loved ones and had the precious experience of being with them at the moment of death can appreciate how bitter this must be for the family.

Harlen and Ronald will leave holes that cannot be filled. In big and small ways, they will be missed, from beloved pooch Aerie who still searches for its octogenarian master on the porch, to twin grandsons, born in January, who will never have the chance to know their grandpa Ronald.

Donna said Ronald loved deer hunting. He was especially looking forward to teaching his grandchildren how to hunt and smoke the meat, one of his favorite pastimes.

He won’t get that chance.

Nor will he get chance to share meat, which he enjoyed doing, or laughs with friends and co-workers.

The 52-year-old worked as a supervisor at Technimark Plant 5, one of the local industries hit particularly hard by this pandemic. Several individuals there have tested positive, too, a reminder if we need one, that this virus is highly contagious and coming at us in every facet of our lives.

That is another message Donna wanted to get out to people. Take this seriously. Practice social distancing. Wear your mask and gloves. Wash your hands. Don’t go out in public if you are running a fever or showing other symptoms.

Now is not the time to let our guard down. As the days and weeks and now months pass, we grow weary. We want things to return to normal. We want to work, shop, go to ballgames, eat in restaurants, see movies and hug our loved ones. But we can’t do those things fully … yet.

What we can do is wrap our arms — figuratively for now — around folks like the Hunt family. Show them our support. Give them thanks for bravely sharing their pain. And take their lesson to heart.

Don’t become complacent and careless. Doing so could very well cost you the people you love the most.

Annette Jordan is the editor of The Courier-Tribune in Asheboro and The Dispatch in Lexington. Contact: ajordan@gatehousemedia.com; 336-626-6115 in Asheboro or (336) 249-3981, ext. 215, in Lexington.