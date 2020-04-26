Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to pursue a phased reopening of North Carolina’s economy pending a decline in COVID-19 cases makes sense despite protests that it is overly restrictive.

On Thursday, the Democratic governor announced he would delay lifting the statewide stay-at-home order, which had been set to expire April 29, until at least May 8.

“It’s clear that we are flattening the curve, but our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet,” he said.

Leaders of some Republican-led counties immediately denounced the decision as a “one size fits all” order that fails to recognize local conditions, such as counties with low numbers of cases and ample hospital capacity.

We understand the frustration of businesses that are facing dire and possibly irreparable economic damage, and workers who have lost their jobs waiting for the worst of the pandemic to pass.

However, the governor is responsible for the entire state. And statewide health officials reported almost 400 new cases Thursday, one of the largest single-day increases. North Carolina had more 7,600 COVID-19 cases with more than 250 deaths and almost 500 hospitalizations.

It would be irresponsible to lift restrictions too soon on close-contact businesses, as the governor of Georgia has done, while infections continue to grow in that state. If the goal is truly to flatten the curve on new cases, we don’t yet need to be reopening dine-in service at restaurants, or businesses such as gyms and hair salons.

Yes, the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people has hit churches hard. But measures such as these are helping to halt the spread of the disease. Waiting another nine days will give state health officials time to get more data through testing, tracking and trends.

While the percentage of patient visits to emergency rooms for COVID-19-like illness is declining, the number of new COVID-19 cases is not. Hospitalizations related to the coronavirus also aren’t currently on a downward path, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health and human services secretary.

In order to begin lifting restrictions, North Carolina needs to see progress in several key metrics. Under Cooper’s plan, more retail businesses and parks could reopen after May 8. People would also be allowed to leave their homes for more reasons if the state meets 14-day rolling-average goals on key case and hospitalization rates and other thresholds.

At least two to three weeks later, the stay-at-home order could be lifted and restaurants, bars and churches reopened at reduced capacity if the goals continue to be met. Activities could largely return to normal with further improvements, perhaps in additional four to six weeks. But restrictions on nursing homes and other corporate living areas would remain. And broader restrictions could return if cases surge again.

The metrics North Carolina is using to determine when to begin a phased reopening align with White House guidance. Many people are frustrated and want to see restrictions lifted sooner. But by following the scientific guidance of health professionals, we can hopefully prevent resurgence of the virus and save more lives.