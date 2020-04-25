Making providers take breaks, stop and eat meals, take scheduled time off and providing all of the necessary supplies available to do their job in a safe manner is a proper beginning.

Our healthcare providers and staff are now battling on two fronts. Before COVID-19, rates of job-related burnout were very high and climbing, affecting over 50% of healthcare providers nationwide across all specialties. Adding COVID-19 into the mix has increased the negative impact on the underlying drivers of burnout — work overload, lack of control, breakdown of community, absence of fairness and conflicting values.

This has resulted in additional, monumental stress to an already over-stressed system. Now more than ever, for the good of all, healthcare providers must adopt and embrace a comprehensive and systematic approach to self-care. This is imperative and a call to action and should be the No. 1 priority for all healthcare teams. It is the first step toward our primary mandate of “do no harm.”

Making providers take breaks, stop and eat meals, take scheduled time off and providing all of the necessary supplies available to do their job in a safe manner is a proper beginning. In addition, providing anonymous free mental health services, installing crisis help lines solely for providers and eliminating redundant administrative duties is advised.

The majority of the emotional impact of COVID-19 on healthcare providers may not be seen until after the highest risk levels has passed and life begins to return to some sort of normalcy, whatever that may be. Then, and only then, we will ascertain the extent of the damage to an already burnout-damaged healthcare system.

We are all in this together. Let’s make sure our health professionals are fully supported as well during this time.

Dr. Clark Gaither, North Carolina Professionals Health Program, Raleigh