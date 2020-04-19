I am a restaurant owner in Pinehurst, in Moore County.

We are two weeks away from the proposed end to the governor’s statewide closure mandate. Is this opening something we can count on?

Gov. Roy Cooper closed restaurants and other hospitality businesses so abruptly that we had no time to prepare and little resources to handle the bottoming out of revenue. We want more communication about our state’s status.

Reopening will take extensive planning and training of staff. If the state has any intention of extending the closure, please give us the courtesy of a week's notice at least. We were told to flatten the curve, and we have complied, at great cost to our business and staffing.

I cannot afford taking on additional loans preparing for opening, only to be launched into another month of loss. Restaurants in my community have already closed with little hope to ever reopen.

It’s the governor’s responsibility to keep us informed. A 24-hour notice isn’t good enough.

Respectfully,

Mark Elliott, Pinehurst