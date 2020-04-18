Websites and social media have given newspapers a far greater reach than our print “footprint” would have you believe.

That has been true for awhile. For example, in 2019, The Courier-Tribune recorded 1,983,706 users and 12,308,323 page views and The Dispatch, 1,827,525 users and 11,050,801 page views, on their websites, according to Parse.ly analytics. Since the coronavirus broke out and our parent company Gannett began providing that content for free as a public service, those numbers have shot up considerably.

Big numbers certainly sound impressive, but sometimes we need to be reminded of our reach in smaller, more personal ways.

Which brings me to Chris Beyer.

Beyer, as some readers may recall from a column I wrote in December 2015, lives in the Black Forest area of Germany. Back then, he had contacted the paper seeking a Rufus Hussey beanshooter — if anyone had a spare one lying around in their garage or basement, would they be willing to part with it?

Intrigued, I emailed him back, asking how he could possibly know about Hussey who died in 1994.

Known as The Beanshooter Man, Hussey was raised south of Seagrove on a two-horse farm with 10 brothers and sisters. He lost his father at an early age, and with the only gun being carried by the oldest brother, Rufus and the other boys grew up shooting beanshooters — slingshots, if you will — to hunt game.

In 1972, Hussey started making beanshooters to promote the dying art form, fashioning them out of dogwood and recording a serial number on the butt-end of each handle. The last carried the number 15,864.

He became nationally known, not just for his handmade dogwood slingshots, but even more so for his incredible dead-eye aim. Many a newspaper reporter, including myself, trekked to his southern Randolph County home to record Hussey’s prowess at knocking corncobs out of (trembling) hands or shooting a quarter out of the air. He appeared on TV shows, among them Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show” where he famously one-upped the host.

Even Charles Kuralt interviewed him for an “On The Road” segment.

And that is how Beyer found out about Rufus. In his self-described “rusty English,” he explained that about five years earlier he had come across a videocassette of Kuralt’s interview at a Hamburg flea market. “i was so overwhelmed because beanshooters are a very big part of my child Hood, making beanshooters together with my Grandpa,” he wrote. “i still love it making and Shooting them.”

Thanks to the Internet he learned quite a bit about Rufus and Seagrove, and reached out to us, Rufus’ hometown paper.

I wrote a column about Beyer’s quest and asked if anyone had a spare beanshooter they would be willing to send him. Several folks responded, but Claire Davis and her son, Rad, actually followed through.

“I’m headed to the post office right now to mail it,” Claire emailed me in early spring 2016, a message I forwarded to Beyer with the instruction, “Send us a photo when you get it.”

He did. The big grin in the accompanying photo was ample evidence he was thankful “from the Button it my heart.”

That was four years ago.

On Leap Day 2020, I received another email out of the blue from Beyer.

“Today I'm thinking of you, read your column about the Beanshooterman Rufus. All the years it makes me so happy to remember Rufus. :) I'm still searching for his Beanshooters. :) Hope you're Happy and Healthy.”

He also included a photo of an original “Rufus The BeanShooter Man” trucker cap.

“I found the hat in Greensboro a really nice man bought it in the 90s. He also send me a Beanshooter he bought 1982 from Rufus :) so many nice people in North Carolina. They appreciate it very much that I remember Rufus and keep his legacy alive. I have 8 Original Shooters at this point:) all the models he made back in the days. ...

Mit Freundlichen Grüßen

C.Beyer“

So the next time you think no one reads papers anymore, remember that “papers” are no longer confined by a physical presence. Much like Rufus’ beanshooters, we can aim a far greater distance than meets the eye.

Annette Jordan is the editor of The Courier-Tribune in Asheboro and The Dispatch in Lexington. Contact: ajordan@gatehousemedia.com; 336-626-6115 in Asheboro or (336) 249-3981, ext. 215, in Lexington.