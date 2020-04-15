The coronavirus pandemic is taking a disproportionate toll on some of the most essential people in our lives.

The women who clean our homes, pick up our children from school when we’re stuck at work and comb our elderly mother’s hair when she can no longer groom herself bring structure to our lives and allow us to function without interruption.

Yet they are the people society tends to value the least. Amid a crisis, they are among those who suffer the most.

Nearly three-quarters of domestic workers have lost their jobs during the pandemic, leaving many unable to pay their rent, struggling to pay for food and desperate to meet other basic needs, according the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Of the 2.2 million domestic workers in America, more than 91% are women. They are overwhelmingly African American and Hispanic — demographics that dwell at the bottom of the economic spectrum even in the best of times. Three out of four are the family’s primary breadwinners, though they earn poverty wages.

In an earlier era, my mother would have been one of them.

Caste system

Before she built a small business selling Avon products door to door, my mother was a domestic worker. Five days a week, Mrs. Broome, a frail-looking little white woman with horn-rimmed glasses, picked up my mother at 7 a.m. and drove her to an elegant white frame house on the other side of town.

My mother would spend the next six hours cooking, vacuuming Mrs. Broome’s exotic carpets and dusting her delicate crystal figurines — expensive things most black people in our small town of Hogansville, Ga., saw only in magazines.

She would serve lunch to Mrs. Broome and her husband, setting an elegant table the way her wealthy employer had taught her. Smothered pork chops, asparagus casseroles and sweet tea — the kind of meal reserved for Sunday dinner in most African-American homes — were served on china atop a white linen tablecloth.

A few years after my younger brother and I were born, Mama quit working for Mrs. Broome because neither she nor my father liked the idea of her taking care of someone else when she had two young children at home. Mrs. Broome wasn’t happy about it, but she had no say in the matter.

My oldest brother, a teenager by then, remembers those days well. He made pocket change raking leaves from Mrs. Broome’s yard while Mama worked inside. At lunchtime, he went into the house to feast on leftovers at the kitchen table.

This uniquely Southern caste system for the “help” existed for generations. No one mourns it now, but the story of how my mother worked her fingers to the bone with little or no outward recognition is a reminder of how time often changes things while allowing them to remain the same.

The government offered no protections for my mother, no job security and no financial support when she was unable to work. Unemployment benefits were unavailable to her. She didn’t qualify for sick leave or other labor law protections that are commonplace today for most jobs.

Heavy burden

Things haven’t changed much for domestic workers. Most independent house cleaners, nannies and home health workers were left out of the $2.3 trillion stimulus package that extended unemployment benefits and provided other subsidies to ease the economic burden caused by job losses.

In a survey by the National Domestic Workers Alliance last week, 94% of domestic workers said they have had clients cancel due to the coronavirus and 72% reported having no work at all. Seven out of 10 said they don’t know if they will be rehired after the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, 84% didn’t know if they’d be able to afford food for the next two weeks. And more than half said they were unable to pay the rent this month.

During my mother’s era, it did not take a national crisis to quickly turn lives upside down. Everyday life was a struggle for many African Americans, especially women like my mother who had little formal education and no training or opportunities to do much of anything other than housework or taking in laundry.

In order to keep their jobs, black women regularly took verbal abuse from their employers and were treated like second-class citizens. Not my mother, though. She demanded to be treated with dignity, and Mrs. Broome, maybe reluctantly, obliged.

Mama was a striking, petite woman who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She was kindhearted and warm, but when she needed to be mean, she had no problem going there.

Her assertive nature was akin to Sofia Butler’s in “The Color Purple,” who ended up in jail for saying “hell no” to a white woman who asked if she’d like to be her maid and then socking the woman’s husband in the face.

My mother wasn’t the subservient type. Unlike most other domestic workers in the South, she refused to ride in the back seat of Mrs. Broome’s car. And she insisted on leaving at 1 p.m. so she could have her own family’s dinner on the table by the time Daddy got home from his factory job at 4 p.m.

Undervalued

Most domestic workers these days are treated with more respect than those 50 years ago. But their work remains undervalued in terms of pay, benefits and job security.

Many of those who are still working risk exposure to the virus, according to the alliance. Housekeepers and home health care aides who take care of sick, elderly and disabled people often don’t have access to proper protective gear. They can be fired on whim, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

The alliance is seeking donations on its website for a $4 million emergency relief fund that will provide $400 grants to 10,000 workers. Meanwhile, the advocacy group continues to press Congress to pass legislation addressing long-standing issues of inequality.

Some people continue to pay their workers during the pandemic, whether they come in or not. As it turned out, Mrs. Broome understood the importance of taking care of her housekeeper, too.

Unbeknownst to my mother, she was making Social Security payments on her behalf for years. So when my mother reached old age, she had a steady check coming in.

That sort of thing was rare in those days. But Mrs. Broome apparently understood that low wage-earners like my mother could never afford to put money aside for the future. So, she did it for her.

It was her way of saying what she could never say to my mother outright: “I appreciate you, Mrs. Glanton, and I value your worth.”

Dahleen Glanton is a Chicago Tribune columnist.