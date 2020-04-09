Wearing a mask is one great thing you can do to keep your family, friends and millions of others safe. Social distancing is another. Understand that a major purpose of these orders is to protect others from you. You may be a dangerous person threatening the world with a deadly disease and not even know it. That happened to Typhoid Mary.

Mary Mallon was an Irish immigrant working as a cook about a century ago. Wherever she worked there was an outbreak of typhoid fever and some of the victims died. Those illnesses and deaths led to an investigation and the discovery that a person with no symptoms can carry and transmit the disease. They nicknamed her Typhoid Mary.

We know that people without symptoms are transmitting COVID-19. Some of them eventually develop symptoms but some don’t. These are people who have no way of knowing that they are transmitting the virus to others. I could be one of them. So could you. And no one knows how many there are.

When you wear your mask, there is much less chance that your cough or breath will pass the virus to anyone else. When you stay at least six feet away from others, you are much less likely to expose them.

We should thank and praise the people we see wearing masks and keeping their distance. And we should insist that others do the same. My most recent visit to a supermarket was on Monday, April 6. One other customer and I wore masks.

The entire store staff were barefaced as were all but two customers. There has been a shortage of disposable masks designed for one-time use in health care, but washable, re-usable masks are becoming available for the rest of us. It’s also easy to make your own.

It seems bizarre to me that our $2 trillion federal recovery plan did not include supplying reusable masks free of charge to every American. If we can’t pay the cost of the most important thing we need to do, then there is something seriously wrong with our priorities. Our government can send you a check for $1,200 but you’re on your own for masks.

We have a problem in states that have not imposed timely restrictions to slow down the spread of the virus. North Carolina has acted, but the states which haven’t are exposing us to risks that could set our progress back to the beginning of the pandemic. We can’t effectively contain the virus in North Carolina if it is allowed to run rampant on our borders.

COVID-19 is spreading to rural America and it will grow until we contain it. I laughed out loud when I read that “Having some states locked down and some states not locked down is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool.” It’s a valid comparison, and it’s time for our neighbors to stop peeing in our pool.

We need for all Americans to pull together in this crisis. We must drastically slow the spread of disease first, and then get our economy moving as quickly as we can. We’ll need instant screening and contact tracing on a massive scale to know who should remain isolated. Then people can get back to work and bans on crowds can gradually be lifted. We might still be wearing masks through all of that.

Right now our national and state governments should be planning procedures and acquiring equipment and supplies for reopening but I don’t hear anyone talking about how to do that. Do you?

For now, each of us has a patriotic duty to perform. Get or make a mask. Wear it. And keep your distance. It’s not complicated and not so inconvenient once it becomes a habit. If we care about each other, we’ll do it and we’ll set an example for others. Our president should set an example by wearing a mask. It’s OK with me if he wants to take chances with his own health but it is not OK for him or any of us to put others at risk.

Love your neighbor, but do it at a distance while both of you wear masks.

Bob Morrison is a retired health care executive who lives in Asheboro. Read more of his columns at www.bobmorrison.org. Contact: bob@bobmorrison.org.