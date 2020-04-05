A friend from southwest Virginia texted me a couple weeks ago, dismayed at a social media post to fellow Christians to ignore the governor’s efforts to “shut everything down” and “ban gatherings.” The writer exhorted, “I encourage ALL churches to continue having their Sunday morning worship services. This is our time to shine! Show the nation how faith will overcome fears!”

A facepalm emoji was the only reply I could muster in the moment. Later I sent along Matthew 4:7, where Jesus quotes Deuteronomy 6:16 to the devil’s second temptation, remembering that, “Again it is written, ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’”

I absolutely believe that there is a way in which the mystery of God’s gracious presence and activity in our world is apprehended only by faith. But I have always been mystified by the strange antagonism toward science that has become so popular with certain streams of American Christianity in the last 50 years.

If God created all things and called them good, why would Christians do anything but delight in the pursuit of greater understanding of God’s world and how it works? Yes, not every possible implementation of science is good and life-giving. Using any tool rightly requires discernment. But is there any doubt that God does work through science and modern medicine (and also sometimes around it) in order to work God’s healing will in this world?

I once heard somebody say you should never trust a preacher who disregards science and you should never trust a scientist who disregards mystery. I like that. I also love Fr. Richard Rohr’s reminder that, “Mystery is not something you can’t know. Mystery is endless knowability.” We might never wrap our arms around it completely, but we can always enter into it more deeply.

Said another way, the mystery of God is super-intellectual, but it is not sub-intellectual. God’s presence and activity is something much broader, deeper, and higher than what you or I can wrap our minds around. But I just do not think that God has ever shown Godself to work in ways that are sub- or anti-intellectual. God can absolutely do things beyond what science can explain to me, but God does not make a habit of thumbing God’s nose at science, or medicine, or any of the other disciplines that have been curated over years through the God-given gift of our human intellect.

Christians believe that God is a God who enters into this world to save us. And that means God does not save us in spite of this world, but through it. God does not save us from this world. God saves us and this world. Christianity is rooted in the incarnation of our God. And we continue to be an earthy, sacramental people. That means we believe that God is at work in the wine and bread, in the water and the word, and in the people of God who use their God-given gifts to enjoy and to help mend this creation that God has given over into our care, be that through the arts or sciences or any other discipline.

Sometimes entering into the mystery of God is done with beakers and pipettes and Bunsen burners. Sometimes the Spirit speaks through the epidemiologist’s curve. And so, it is faithful, and not fearful, to acknowledge the very real threat of our current global pandemic (I imagine that will only become more obvious over the time between my writing and this publication).

I might actually agree with my friends’ acquaintance that this is a time to shine - to shine the light of Christ not through reckless defiance of public health professionals’ wisdom, but through prayerful waiting and disciplined (discipled) abiding, for a time. “Be still and know that I am God.” It is one of the most difficult directives in all of scripture. And in the midst of our increased stillness, we might just spare a prayer for all those healthcare workers and scientists out there who are being called to work as hard as ever. I am just sure that God is with them, and working through them, for the sake of all the infirm and the whole of this world that God so dearly loves.

The Rev. Richard Goeres is pastor of Macedonia Lutheran Church, 421 W. Front St., Burlington. Contact him at pastorgoeres@macedonialutheran.com.