As writing experts warn, we shouldn’t settle on the first draft of any piece of writing. In several previous columns, I’ve echoed this warning.

I’ve also presented “do’s and don’t’s” and offered brief examples to show how first drafts — and succeeding ones — can be vastly improved.

Today, let’s take this discussion of rough drafts a step further. Let me offer a more detailed, “made-up” example of how one can proceed from a first draft. It illustrates, in a whimsical way, why that draft simply won’t suffice.

Meet Olivia Norton, a recent high school graduate who has just enrolled at a nearby college. Because Olivia likes to write, she has chosen to take a course in creative writing. However, being a new college student, she has freshman jitters.

Although she is a nervous student in an unfamiliar setting, she has come up with a topic idea that makes excellent sense. She has cleverly decided that her first essay will be about a familiar subject: her nervousness.

The sentences that follow reveal how she gradually conveys her near panic as she moves from her first draft to a final one. You can assume that the sentences in the final draft (to be shown next) represent changes — large and small — that she has skillfully integrated while working on several earlier drafts.

First draft: “I arose from bed early to prepare for my first day of college.” Final draft: “I leapt from bed at 6 a.m. to prepare for my first college class at 2 p.m.”

First draft: “I entered the bathroom to brush my teeth.” Final: “Half awake, I stumbled into the bathroom and searched frantically for my toothbrush — even though it was at the usual left side of the sink.”

First draft: “I brushed.” Final: “I jammed the brush into my mouth, the stiff bristles bruising the roof.”

First draft: “Minutes later, I had a hard time dressing.” Final: “After putting on my sweater backward, I realized it looked odd and started over.”

First draft: “Breakfast took no time at all.” Final: “After a few bites of burnt toast and a sip of scalding milk, I jumped up to locate my books.”

First draft: “The night before, I had placed my books for the writing class near the front door.” Final: “It took me 10 minutes to recall where I had placed the books on the night before: near the front door.”

First draft: “Only then did I realize that it was far too early to leave for class.” Final: “Once I realized that it was just 6:35, I swung away from the door and returned to bed.”

As these sentences suggest, Olivia’s thoughtful rewriting for several drafts transformed her first, rough thoughts into a far more palatable final draft. Follow her lead and you, too, will produce audience-pleasing, higher-quality reports and letters that truly represent your best efforts.

∙ From a reader:

Leah Ryel of Hendersonville writes, “Speaking of sentences, there is one in an article about Earth Fare closing that was a bit confusing. It states, ‘As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis.’

“I’ve never heard of a ‘go-forward basis,’ but wondered if a store ever operated on a ‘go-backward basis.’ … Wouldn’t it have been more appropriate to state, ‘Earth Fare is no longer in a financial position to continue operating any of our stores?’ ”

Answer: Yes, Leah, your new version is immediately more understandable. The “go-forward” phrase sounds like a coined expression invented by and for those with accounting backgrounds or experience. But I doubt if the term would be easily understood elsewhere.

This is what can happen when writers insert words and phrases that mean something to specialists (e.g., ceramic engineers) but likely confound most other readers of general circulation newspapers and magazines. If this special term has to be used, a short but precise explanation should always appear alongside it.

Times-News columnist Ernie Mazzatenta, a Hendersonville resident, is a language consultant and teacher of communication skills. Reach him at joern8@morrisbb.net.