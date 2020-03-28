The virus is on everybody’s minds. As it should be. Schools are closed and kids are at home, at the same time as tele-commuting parents. Stress levels are high. As a wag put it in a WhatsApp message forwarded to me the other day, if schools stay closed for long, parents will invent a vaccine much sooner than the scientists do.

Not funny in a time for seriousness? Well, that may be just the time to look for something humorous. Think it is unseemly to try jokes when everything is so grim and calls for seriousness? Why? Can’t we walk and chew gum at the same time?

Laughter is often the best medicine, especially when the going gets rough, when there isn’t much to laugh about. Not the only medicine of course. But certainly a useful medicine. And definitely not something which should be banished from social discourse at times like these. Humor heals. What do comics do? They take tragedy (from the mildest to the gravest) and spin it into comedy.

Life is not always fun. We can be confused, troubled, anxious, afraid, humiliated. All in the course of a normal day in normal times. You can see the pain, and feel the pain, and yet choose to laugh in its face. And heal yourself in the process. If not completely heal, at least feel a little better, for some time. Sure beats crying and wailing.

Does that help? You bet it does. Apparently, children laugh about 300 times a day. By the time we become adults, we manage to cut that down to about 17 times a day. And what happens after a good, hearty laugh? Physical tension and stress levels go down, and your muscles could stay relaxed for another 45 minutes.

Heard of endorphins? These are the feel-good chemicals which the body manufactures on its own. When you laugh, the release of these chemicals is triggered. This can help relieve pain and improve your sense of well-being. Not only that. Laughter boosts your immune system, helping your body to fight diseases and infections better. In a world thrown into turmoil by a virus, this is a valuable tool.

Feeling angry, resentful? Not in the mood to laugh? Well, if you could laugh, it would help diffuse your anger, ease your anxiety and tension, improve your mood and help you forgive more easily and sooner.

Laughter will make you feel good, even after you’ve stopped laughing. It gives you courage and strength, even in difficult times. Instead of feeling bitter and helpless, you get the encouragement to look for meaning and hope. Even when all appears lost.

Feeling overwhelmed? A little laughter may just shift your perspective. Lots of people are in trouble right now. Food, rent, utility bills, childcare, medical bills, possible unemployment. These are serious problems.

Perhaps you can start to see how many folks are much worse off than you are. Perhaps you have some extra cash stashed away which you had forgotten about. Perhaps there are people out there who can help you, people you had not thought about. And perhaps you could chip in and help folks around you who might be in worse shape than you are. Perspective is everything.

Don’t feel much like laughing right now? Can’t say that I blame you. But even fake laughter, simulated laughter, isn’t anything to sneeze at (of course, your sneeze should be covered). This can be almost as helpful as the real thing. When you exercise and fit in bouts of fake laughter into your regime, your mental help will improve, as well as your physical health. And you might have noticed that when you hear other people laugh, even for no good reason, your own genuine laughter can be triggered.

So try to smile, watch a funny movie, read the funny pages. Goof around with the kids at home. Count your blessings.

And for those of us with plenty of blessings to count, pay it forward. Look around you. Try to find ways to help others in need, to bring a smile to their faces. After all, what better time to add meaning to our own lives, by striving to find what we can add to the world?

Shiv Harsh is a physician who lives in Asheboro with his wife. Contact: harshsk3599@gmail.com. Twitter: @SHIVHARSH1 or his blog at www.shivharsh.com.