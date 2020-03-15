The unprecedented reaction to coronavirus worldwide, in the United States and in North Carolina is fear and worry, sometimes bordering on panic.

Panic from the rapid spread of the virus worldwide triggered the biggest single-day collapse in oil prices in 29 years. Then a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia triggered a stock meltdown that ended an 11-year bull market.

The list of cancellations and closings grows hourly, as universities and colleges prolong spring breaks, switch to online classes and cancel travel. Walt Disney World is shut down! With the exception of hurricane evacuations and 9-11, when has that ever happened?

Yet shutdowns of everything from Broadway shows to the NCAA Tournament may help slow the spread of the virus, avoid overloading the medical system and save lives, experts tell us.

With states of emergency being declared and quarantines instituted, it’s like nothing most of us have seen in our lifetimes. How are we supposed to respond?

By now, you’ve probably heard the instructions many times: Wash your hands frequently with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds. If you can’t do that, use hand sanitizer that’s at least 60 percent alcohol (easy, if you managed to grab some before stores ran out).

Social distancing, a phrase virtually unknown a few weeks ago, is now the rule if you have to be around other people. Experts say stay at least 6 feet from others because that’s the distance contaminated water droplets from sneezes and coughs can travel.

We should all have at least two weeks of food available in case of quarantine, as well as medications such as over-the-counter pain relievers, cold and cough medicines and saline nasal spray. That’s according the sheets handed out in pharmacies. But just because stores are doing a brisk business selling these supplies does not discount the fact that it’s a good idea.

The same goes with avoiding large gatherings. You can hear the disappointment in the sportscaster’s voice when he announces that the NCAA Tournament is canceled.

How could we not feel disappointment — as well as concern, worry, frustration, sadness, fear and other emotions that come with the unknown?

The danger, at a time when many Americans were already reporting high levels of loneliness, anxiety and depression, is that social isolation will increase those feelings.

Times of upheaval call upon us to strengthen bonds of community. We may not be able to visit a relative in a nursing home, but we can call on the phone. We may not be able to visit a theme park or attend a sports event, but we can walk in a park and talk with others (from a distance of six feet, of course).

We can also do things to maintain our own health and sanity: prepare a spring garden, go for a hike, care for loved ones, check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly and alone.

We don’t know how this ends, but we can do our part.