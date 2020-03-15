During my U.S. Army basic training, a drill sergeant told me, “There are three types of people in this world: those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those who wonder what the heck happened.”

I have always tried to be that first person in everything I do — someone who makes things happen.

So much of my career — serving in the military, in the private sector working in the utility business, working with Spartanburg Community College, and serving in the state House of Representatives — has been about giving people the tools and the opportunities to succeed.

Working with Spartanburg Community College as the vice president of economic development afforded me the opportunity, through the Spark Center, to help recruit new companies, help expand existing industries and help startup companies succeed. That effort has resulted in the creation of more than 40,000 jobs and helped countless young men and women pursue good-paying careers right here in our community.

Serving as first vice chair of the Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee in the House and as a former chairman of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, I took a leadership role in helping to form pro-business legislation and reducing the amount of regulations to keep our state competitive and our businesses growing. I have done my best to produce the best possible outcome for constituents on countless issues.

Currently South Carolina's unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, at just 2.3%, and if you can believe it, Spartanburg's is even lower than that. In fact, there are more jobs available than there are skilled workers to fill them.

I’m proud of my record of solving problems in our community and our state. I have focused on repairing our roads, reforming our state's outdated ethics laws, and reforming our education system.

The consolidation of Arkwright Fire Department into Roebuck and Croft resulted in lower taxes, lower insurance rates and greatly improved fire protection coverage for the residents in that district.

I championed the passage of Act 236, the solar bill, that made solar available for average citizens, empowering them to lower their electric rates.

I helped restructure West View Fire Department, resulting in the retirement of its massive debt and positioning them to purchase fire trucks without acquiring debt.

I have been a constant supporter of the unborn’s right to life and have always fought for our Second Amendment rights.

South Carolina’s brightest days are still ahead of us, but our recent strides and successes defending our values and moving South Carolina forward cannot ever be taken for granted.

When I first ran for S.C. House District 34 in 2008, I wanted to use my expertise, work ethic and passion for service to improve the lives of those around me — to ensure that my kids and grandkids, indeed all of us in Spartanburg, have the opportunity to grow and thrive here.

In my nearly 12 years serving in the House, I believe I have helped make that dream a reality, and therefore I believe it is time to retire from political office and spend more quality time with my family.

“Thankful” doesn’t do justice to how grateful and lucky I am for my wife, Connie, for supporting me in my every endeavor and helping raise our fantastic children.

Thank you all for allowing me to serve you in the S.C. House. It has been an honor and one that I will always cherish.

Mike Forrester represents District 34 in the S.C. House of Representatives.