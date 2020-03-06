We are engaged in a loud and often angry argument about words that have lost their meaning. I’m referring to “capitalism” and “socialism.”

For this column, I’m going to introduce another phrase, “social democracy,” that I hope will be less inflammatory. Social democracy is a political, social and economic philosophy supporting social justice within a capitalist economy. Our nation has been guided by that philosophy from the beginning and still is today.

We made a national commitment to social democracy in the preamble to the US Constitution: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union … promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Promoting the general welfare and securing the blessings of liberty are reasons for our existence as a nation, and that is social democracy.

Social democracy is not the enemy or the opposite of capitalism. It is the partner of capitalism in creating prosperity and opportunities for all to enjoy. As our nation became prosperous, our predecessors taxed themselves to support roads, a postal service, fire departments … I’m sure you can think of more examples. Those expenditures allowed us to generate more wealth, so that we could continue promoting the general welfare.

At about the same time that we became a nation, the Scottish economist Adam Smith became known as the father of capitalism. Today we call it a “free market economy.”

He described four types of capital that are necessary to the production of wealth. They are machines, buildings, improvements of land, and human capital.

He defined human capital as “… the acquired and useful abilities of all the inhabitants or members of the society. The acquisition of such talents, by the maintenance of the acquirer during his education, study, or apprenticeship, always costs a real expense, which is a capital fixed and realized, as it were, in his person. Those talents, as they make a part of his fortune, so do they likewise that of the society to which he belongs.”

That is true now, just as it was in the 1700s.

Today it seems that we have lost sight of the original vision for our nation. We’re failing to maintain the roads, utilities and other infrastructure that supported creation of the wealth that we enjoy today.

In our 21st century economy human capital has become even more important than infrastructure. We recognized that trend and need before we became a nation. Our first public school opened in Boston in 1635. Our first public university was the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill established in 1795. Now we have public schools, universities, community colleges, apprenticeships, trade schools and other human capital investments across our nation. And we have health departments and health care programs that protect and enhance the productivity of our human capital.

We’ve been at the business of developing human capital for our entire history, but today we seem to be faltering, as if we have lost confidence in ourselves as a nation. Our future depends on our willingness to develop ourselves — all of our people — to our fullest potential. The greatness of a nation is in its citizens, not its history.

Other nations have proven that it is possible to provide health care for all of our people for less money than we spend today; and we know that healthy people are more productive. We know that skilled and well educated people are more productive than those who haven’t had the opportunity. We know that employers desperately need that talent. Education produces the increased wealth to pay high wages. We know that early childhood education develops human capital while freeing both parents for productive work.

Instead of labels, name-calling and fighting about whether to achieve goals, we should be cooperating to promote the general welfare. Now is the time to develop our human capital and infrastructure; and once again take pride in being the best place in the world to live what we once called “the American Dream.”

To do that, we must choose leaders and representatives who will work for progress rather than tweeting insults and blaming others for failures. We’re electing and paying them for results, not explanations.

Bob Morrison is a retired health care executive who lives in Asheboro. Read more of his columns at www.bobmorrison.org. Contact: bob@bobmorrison.org.