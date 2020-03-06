Rivers and creeks are different. Obviously. If they were not, they would have the same name. A creek is said to be a small stream. A river is a large stream. And clearly, a stream is a small river. Let’s say a rivulet. So is a creek a streamlet? Just wondering.

With that out of the way, let’s move right along. Rivers apparently have an upside and a downside. If you are going downriver, you are moving in the direction of the current. Upriver must mean going against the current, right? Well, it actually means going toward the source of the river. Why? Because there might not be a current. Or the current might be going sideways, or round and round, like an eddy. Then how would you know if you were going upriver or downriver?

Well, going toward the source of the river also poses a problem. It presupposes that you know the source of the river. Assume you are a stranger to the area, and just happen to come across a river. The current is moving sideways. Your geography skills are not the best. So upriver and downriver are vague concepts at that point. In fact, you could be in a boat in a very wide and long river, where you can’t see the banks. You could be going sideways for all you know.

Confused yet? So am I. There was a point in there somewhere when I started out. It eludes me now. Which is not an uncommon occurrence. But not to worry. It’ll come back to me. And if it doesn’t, you might not be any wiser. There are worse things that can happen in life.

Moving right along. Upriver, downriver, or sideways. There are multiple sayings about rivers. You could be sold down the river. You could be up the creek. And, to make it more intense, you could be up the creek without a paddle.

Why do we worry about this? Because we have long had a habit of not calling a spade a spade. We embellish it, or downplay it, or liken it to something else. Human beings betray each other. It’s been going on for centuries. But we prefer to say that somebody has been sold down the river. Not betrayed, mind you. Sold down the river. Why not up the river? Would the betrayal have been softened by the direction of the sale in relation to the river’s current? Just asking.

Anyway, creeks also present a problem. People are frequently up a creek. To my mind, this is mainly a navigational issue. If you are up a creek when you actually wanted to be down a creek, you could easily avoid this problem next time round by investing in a GPS system for your boat. Don’t even have to leave your house and go to a store. A few clicks online, and creeks would cease to pose any problems.

Why is up the creek an issue? Some people prefer to be down a creek. Others are more comfortable being up a creek. “Up the creek” apparently entered American English in 1941. What was so special about that year? I have no clue. But it implies being in trouble, in a difficult situation. Like being in a soup. Or being between a rock and a hard place.

One really wonders about people who start these sayings. Being in a soup? As opposed to being in the entrée? Or the dessert? If the soup were watery, you could swim out of it. Unless it was very hot. These details are often left out.

Take a rock and a hard place. If you were between those two entities, it would not be a problem, unless the space between them was way too small. Otherwise you could easily walk away. And perhaps land in a soup.

What about being between a river and a really big rock? That could be quite unpleasant also, especially if the water in the river was very cold.

Like most people, I have often been in trouble. On a big scale. Rather like being up a creek full of soup, with your paddles stuck between a rock and a hard place. Go figure.

