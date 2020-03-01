Rich diversity

I write in response to Jane Haeflinger’s Feb. 23 letter “Methodist Church.” We United Methodists, the second-largest Protestant denomination in the USA, will probably divide later this year. Sadly, our disagreements concerning human sexuality make division seem unavoidable.

Like the USA and the world, we are wonderfully different — 12 million of us spread from the U.S. east coast, to Russia, West Africa, Central Africa, the Philippines, Alaska, Hawaii and back around to California.

We serve one Savior; but we also cherish our disparate opinions, customs, music, and worship life. Our diversity, like that of the globe, is God-given. Our sharply divided nation needs more examples of respect and peaceful co-existence. We have provided such an example, but a UMC split would weaken that witness.

This May, our United Methodist General Conference will try to avoid a breakup. We seek the prayerful support of all persons of faith. The listening session in Mauldin that Ms. Haeflinger described allowed General Conference delegates from South Carolina to learn the views and concerns of laity and clergy.

I found the listening sessions provided opportunity for respectful conversations about human sexuality, a topic that often leads to harmful, judgmental arguments. The opinion piece by two biologists to which Ms. Haeflinger refers was not presented to all 400 of us present. She makes a misleading claim that the biologists’ position leads directly to a conclusion that homosexuality is a matter of choice.

I for one seek the day when LGBTQ people will be fully embraced in all churches. They are precious children of God and part of God’s beautifully complex creation.

So, you are finding here, in my opposition to Ms. Haeflinger’s belief, another example of the rich diversity found in the United Methodist Church.

Rev. Dr. Paul A. Wood Jr., Inman

Gallant efforts

Park Hills is one of the neighborhoods that were hit hard with the storm/tornado of Feb. 6, and we count our blessings that while there was a great deal of property damage, there were no reported casualties or fatalities.

Park Hills Neighborhood Association — North would like to thank the city of Spartanburg for all of its gallant efforts in getting our streets quickly cleared of the huge amount of debris, and thank Duke Energy for working around the clock to restore power (even in the snow of Saturday, Feb. 8).

Park Hills Neighborhood Association — North would especially like to send out HUGE thank yous to all of the volunteer groups that have been working so diligently in our neighborhood, assisting our neighbors with the removal of trees, branches and debris from their yards. We truly appreciate all of their efforts for the benefit of our friends and neighbors.

Deborah Brown, secretary, Park Hills Neighborhood Association — North

A great addition

Congratulations and my sincerest appreciation to all involved with the Denny's Plaza downtown playground. In brief, it’s the perfect location for the perfect amenity.

The motif or theme for the playground appears to be island or coastal. Clever. But more than that, the staggered lengths and off-kilter angles of the various supports, as well as other features (a large crustaceous-looking jungle gym being one), suggests an element of primitive survivorship. What ingredients could possibly stir and enchant the mind of a child more than that?

To me, therein lies the true genius in the very popular playground's essence and the reason I'm inclined to think of the symbolic beachhead as Castaway Park (and could envision lettering of driftwood, for special effect).

Once again, what a magnificent addition to downtown! I thank you.

Rodney Starnes, Spartanburg

Cruel legislation

It’s important that people understand what it means to be LGBTQ in South Carolina right now. I’m one of the 137,000 LGBTQ adults who live here in South Carolina. And while I’m proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community, it’s also been a complicated year for us.

Right now, the state Legislature is considering two bills targeting transgender youths. One would punish doctors who provide medically necessary care to transgender people under the age of 18, and the other would prohibit trans students from playing school sports.

These bills feel especially cruel given what we know about LGBTQ South Carolinians’ mental health: The 2019 Southern LGBTQ Health Survey, a survey of LGBTQ folks across South Carolina, found that 71% of respondents have experienced depression, 63% have experienced anxiety, and 33% have had suicidal thoughts.

It’s our responsibility to protect our most vulnerable youths as they grow up, not to demean and target them. It’s one reason I love participating in Drag Queen Story Hour here in the Upstate. The children and parents who attend always leave the story hour with huge smiles on their faces, happy and excited to feel affirmed and accepted at their local library.

Sometimes it feels like a tale of two stories here in South Carolina. On the one hand, I’m saddened by these anti-transgender bills and alarming mental health data. But on the other hand, I feel optimistic, especially when I see polling showing a majority of South Carolinians — 58% — favoring LGBTQ equality.

That gives me great hope that people in my home state are opening their hearts and minds. Now it’s time to keep pushing, stand up against discrimination, and build a stronger, more welcoming state.

Princess Mocha, Spartanburg

Predatory actions

People often turn to hospitals in a time of need, and no one should have to worry about financial hardship as a result of seeking the care they need at a hospital.

Across the country, consumers are being targeted by hospitals with lawsuits and other predatory actions when hospitals have the option to pursue more consumer-friendly options first. All this comes at a time when Americans are increasingly anxious about the costs of hospital care.

According to recent Ipsos-CQC research, 91% of patients are concerned about receiving surprise bills from hospitals and 65% say it’s difficult to understand the cost of care at a hospital, including finding out how much a hospital charges for a specific type of care.

Because hospitals and the groups that represent them have largely failed to adequately address these practices, Consumers for Quality Care (CQC) recently sent a letter to the National Governors Association (NGA) urging governors to take action and protect their constituents.

As patients continue to struggle financially due to these toxic practices, Gov. Henry McMaster has an opportunity to stand up for the people of South Carolina by implementing reforms that cut consumer costs and increase transparency in the health care system.

Jim Manley, Consumers for Quality Care board member