A petition by a group of residents draws attention to an often overlooked problem that Hendersonville has allowed to persist for too long: sewage overflows during heavy rain events.

The group submitted a petition with 240 signatures to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality urging it to reject a sewer connection permit for the Arcadia Views project in Laurel Park, and all other similar applications.

For years, Laurel Park residents have fought plans to build duplexes on 90 acres between Brevard Road and Davis Mountain Road. Two years ago, Laurel Park Town Council approved a conditional use permit for developers to build 56 units — 28 one-story duplexes on 16 acres of the property.

Now the petitioners say adding sewage from the homes to Hendersonville’s sewer system will increase sewage overflows that often occur during heavy rains.

The permit application requires certification that the project will not “cause any capacity-related sanitary sewer overflows,” the group notes. Since Hendersonville already has many sewage overflows, any additional flow in the system will increase the frequency and magnitude of sewage overflows, the petitioners argue in urging that the application be denied.

Sewage overflows have been an ongoing problem for local governments including Hendersonville, Brevard and Tryon for years. Under the federal Clean Water Act, municipalities must notify the public when raw sewage overflows.

The Oklawaha Greenway follows Mud Creek and the city sewer lines along it, so advocates have reason to be acutely aware of sewage overflows. When heavy rains flood low-lying areas, untreated human waste gushes out of sewers into city streets, parks, playgrounds and residential areas. Most of it ends up back in Mud Creek and its tributaries, and eventually the French Broad River.

There’s an old saying: “Dilution is the solution to pollution.” The idea is that heavy rains and the high water they bring dilute all that nasty sewage, or at least flush it downstream somewhere else where it is no longer our problem. After all, nobody is out there swimming in those creeks and rivers when they are flooded, right?

There’s a problem, though. Sewage overflows contain human pathogens that can remain infective for days and weeks, the petitioners point out. That can lead to unhealthy levels of harmful bacteria in streams long after floodwaters recede.

The sewage system has been strained with heavy rains in recent months. The National Weather Service reported 7.2 inches of rain for February at Asheville Regional Airport, almost double the normal amount, and many areas got more.

In January, Hendersonville reported eight illegal sanitary sewer overflows in eight days, with three more reported during February storms. Because Hendersonville has miles of low-lying sewers in isolated areas, many sewer overflows may go undetected, the petitioners note.

Hendersonville, like many other towns with older sewer lines, has been working for years to fix the problem, but the overflows keep happening. Our mountain waterways are too valuable — for drinking water, recreation, fish, wildlife and the economy — to allow the problem to continue.