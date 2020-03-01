If you spend any time at all around “helping professionals” in our Burlington community — school social workers, judicial officials, the Burlington police chief and his officers, or abuse counselors, to name a few — then you, like me, have probably heard them talk about the virtue of being trauma-informed.

A recent documentary, “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope,” profiles the medical breakthrough. Within the last decade or so, researchers have discovered a powerful correlation between experiences of trauma in an individual’s early years (which they have named Adverse Childhood Experiences) and all kinds of health crises and concerns that appear only much later in life.

One expert said it plainly: “The mind may not remember, but the body remembers.” One way or another, we carry our traumas with us.

ACEs—these childhood experiences—are now understood to be among the leading causes of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression in adults.

Extremely stressful experiences in childhood can alter brain development and have lifelong effects on health and behavior. “Why is that old fellow the way he is?” It turns out you might have to go way back to his very early years to understand some very meaningful causation.

And of course, ACEs affect the health, well-being and behavior of the children who experience them not only many years later, but also right away. Alamance-Burlington School System employees know that behavioral issues in school are very often linked to hidden hurts a child has experienced outside of the school setting.

The hope is that “Resilience,” the film, will promote “a growing movement in which pediatricians, therapists, educators and communities [That’s us!] are using [this] cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease” (https://kpjrfilms.co/resilience/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2016/01/PressKit_Resilience110816_draft.pdf).

Note the movie’s subtitle: not only “the biology of stress,” but also “the science of hope.” And that is because the experts and practitioners profiled in the film are proving that what is predictable is also preventable. This cutting-edge science is being used to help the next generation break cycles of violence, addiction and disease. And here’s how: by encouraging us all to dare name and discuss ACEs like divorce, abuse, neglect, and their effects.

This scientific breakthrough actually leads us back, in other words, to the kind of ancient wisdom that has long been housed among human communities of healing, including the church: Just naming a thing — bringing it into the light — can start to set us free.

There is divine power in confessing what is true, because in this way we entrust it to the sacred care of God and our fellow travelers along the way. We simply are not made to go it alone.

The biggest challenge named by one of the leading researchers featured in the film is that people really just do not want to talk about these things. Another said that, for too long, our society has acted “as if repression is the best approach to traumatic histories.” She then mused, “Well, certainly it’s the most comfortable for other people!”

But thanks be to God, there are a growing number of practitioners embracing and responding to this new science’s prescription. Helping professionals are finding new ways to make room to listen to and learn about the painful stories of those they serve.

By God’s grace, more and more people are entering into the discomfort of loving others well. And they’re finding it well worth it. These “love warriors” (hat tip to the brilliant Glennon Doyle) have coined a new phrase to describe a most-important posture of their work. Their aim, they say, is to be “trauma-informed.”

Being trauma-informed means assuming there is more to my neighbor than meets my eye. It means asking a different question. Not, “what’s wrong with you?” But, “what happened to you?”

Benedictine nun Sister Mary Lou Kownacki says, “There is not anyone you could not love once you have heard their story.”

And that always reminds me that God has always known every last bit of all of our stories. Maybe it is no coincidence, then, that God is completely in love with each and every one of us.

God is (Trauma-Informed) Love. God knows. And we are rediscovering. It is not “what’s wrong with you,” but, “dear one, tell me what it is that you have been through.” It is not “what’s wrong with me,” but, “God, I guess I have just been through a whole lot, too.”

One last expert in the film, toward the end, said, “You know, there is something that happens for people when we realize our commonality. ‘I’m not alone anymore!’ It really is kind of a miracle.”

The Rev. Richard Goeres is pastor of Macedonia Lutheran Church, 421 W. Front St., Burlington. Contact him at pastorgoeres@macedonialutheran.com.