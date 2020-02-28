A 1,000-foot-long stretch of roadway is one of the most indispensable sections of infrastructure in Southeastern North Carolina.

Of all the miles of roadway in the Wilmington area, the most vital and indispensable stretch covers a mere 1,000 feet -- the distance across the Cape Fear River near downtown.

Even with the Isabel Holmes Bridge spanning the Northeast Cape Fear River and Interstate 40 providing a good route west, if the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge were taken off line, Wilmington would be a mess, with negative economic ripples felt across the entire state.

With rapid growth in Brunswick and New Hanover counties and a booming port all adding pressure to area roads, the workhorse bridge is more essential than ever.

The sky is not falling and neither is the bridge -- it’s safe, but the 50-year-old structure is nearing the end of its lifespan. And just like those of us getting long in the tooth, it requires more maintenance, more often these days.

That’s a bit scary, considering the consequences if the bridge had to be shut down for maintenance for an extended period, or even frequent shorter stretches.

It’s time to replace it.

As we’ve pointed out many times, the 230,000 people who call New Hanover County home live in the 99th smallest (landwise) of North Carolina’s 100 counties. (Not to mention that a huge chunk is under water). So when it comes to keeping traffic flowing, there’s scant room for error.

Just Thursday afternoon, something at the bridge had northbound traffic snarled well south of Greenfield Lake. Most of the idled vehicles were tractor-trailer rigs. That, in turn, affected Carolina Beach Road all the way to Shipyard, plus the side streets. In other words, problems at the Memorial Bridge quickly envelop much of the city. OK, not as widespread as the infamous cat-pee odor, but enough to throw a good-sized wrench in the works.

This is 2020. Best we can tell, we need to have a replacement bridge in place by about 2030 -- certainly not much past then. Residents are going to start hearing a lot more about replacement plans and the price -- expected to be up to $300 million. Building it immediately south (more or less adjacent) to the Memorial Bridge appears to be the only feasible option.

We noted that it’s a bit scary that the area’s economy is linked so closely to an aging and increasingly busy bridge. On the other hand, the hope is that because the bridge is so essential to Wilmington and, as the primary route to the port, much of the rest of the state, too, the funding will be easier and quicker to secure. The need should be obvious.

We want to make this very clear: replacing the Memorial Bridge has to become the No. 1 transportation priority in our region, and one of the top priorities in the state.

As they say during the NFL draft when it’s a team’s turn to pick a player, we are on the clock ... and it’s moving fast.