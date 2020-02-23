My mother became a widow at 50 and died at 92. The last 26 years of her life she chose to live at The Methodist Home in Charlotte in one room — first in independent living and then in assisted living.

For two years when cataract surgery was postponed “until they got ripe,” she was too blind to read or go to the dining room. She never became despondent, resentful or forlorn.

I once asked her, “Mama, are you lonely?”

She said, “No, son, there is a difference between loneliness and solitude.”

Several years ago, our alma mater, High Point University, invited alumni who fell in love on campus and later married to write up their story which they entitled in an alumni magazine, “Legacy of Love.” Beth Cox had the page laminated and it hangs on Joan’s hospital bed table. She no longer has sufficient reading comprehension to enjoy the write-up of our marrying a few weeks after her graduation in 1956. However, from the time of our meeting in 1954 we have indeed shared a legacy of love.

Now, with almost no oral communication, I pull Joan’s hospital bed alongside our king size, equalize the heights of the beds, and use a pillow to “bridge the gap.” Then, we hold hands in silent love until she goes to sleep. Sometimes, that is only minutes; sometimes it is hours, but if I loosen my hold on her hand, her grip tightens!

Though she does not respond orally, I still remind Joan of the spring of 1954, sitting in a drive-in theater watching “The Glenn Miller Story,” I wanted so much to hold her hand, but was afraid she might pull it away. Now, unless the wisdom and experience of the marvelous Hospice staff who come daily is mistaken, the night will soon come when the grip of our hands will loosen their last time.

I have never lived alone. I went from home to college with a roommate whose emails we both sign, “Love you like a brother;” then to some roommates in seminary; then to marriage.

Even now, and most likely in the near future, I must see if I can develop any of my dear mother’s wisdom and faith so that I can live with solitude and not be eaten up with loneliness. Am I being morbid or sharing secrets? No, I am being realistic and sharing the abiding, renewable strength of faith and love.

I love to pull down books that I read years ago. One is by Dr. Perry Gresham, a former president of Bethany College in West Virginia who, in his own retirement, developed the Wings As Eagles Institute for the study of aging. His book, “Wings As Eagles,” is based on the “Word of God for the people of God” in Isaiah 40:29-31 — “He gives strength to the weary … those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”

I read it and made my usual marginal notes in 1980 when I was 45; now I am reading it at age 85 and facing the likelihood of living without my best friend, lover, fellow parent, and colleague in pastoring churches.

He then gave this profound insight: “The promises of ‘mount up with wings as eagles’ are only for those who are willing to try their own wings. Now is the time to take charge, by the grace of God, of your own life. You will not be renewed by abdicating the control of your emotions, beliefs, or decisions to someone else. The person who will be renewed as former circumstances change must ‘wait upon the Lord’ as a free and individual person willing to run the risk of managing one’s own life. Each older person must have a declaration of independence, being able to say, ‘God as given me the rest of my life, and it is my responsibility to manage it to the best of my ability.’ ”

I will love Joan with my heart, mind and strength, and miss her almost unbearably. My promise to the wife whose spirit has encouraged me when we were younger is that I will allow her to support me vicariously when she is gone.

Jesus promised us that we will not be left emotionally or spiritually “orphaned” (John 14:18). The Holy Spirit is the “holy sustainer,” the “holy enabler,” the holy “empower-er. Loneliness is depressing, but solitude is creative.

We must not renege on those who loved us when they could, or on God’s promises that are eternal. James Russell Lowell was right: “New occasions teach new duties …”

Mama was right; solitude is a creative option to loneliness.

Dr. Donald W. Haynes is a retired United Methodist clergy who lives in Asheboro.