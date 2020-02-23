Death, die, dying, died—these are words we avoid. We speak more politely: passed away, passed on, went to be an angel, joined her Lord, and so many other euphemisms to blunt our sense of the reality of death.

There is great discomfort in confronting death, whether it may happen to us or to someone else. I have made a commitment to use the “D word,” and I am often the first person to say it at a bedside or at dinner.

Jesus did not shy away from death; he reminded his friends that he was going up to Jerusalem to be killed. But they could not hear him, could not take it in, could not bear to hear him speak of it. I think that most of us would rather not hear of it, either.

And yet, yearly, the church, through the life of Christ, asks us to think of death. We accept ashy crosses on our foreheads with the words, “Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” Remember you will die, your life will end, and your priorities and loves will narrow and be tested.

Lent is coming, and while it is preparation for Easter, we must remember all the way that Easter comes through death, through the pain of Jesus’ death. There is no resurrection without — first — death. Too many of us rush ahead to the resurrection, glossing over the painful reality of Jesus’ death on the cross, with agony and love. To rush ahead to victory is to miss the gifts of acknowledging death, of living with its shadow, with our fear and avoidance.

Ram Dass, a teacher of spiritual practices, said, shortly before his own death in December 2019: “Death does not have to be treated as an enemy for you to delight in life. Keeping death in your consciousness as one of the greatest mysteries and … incredible transformation imbues this moment with added richness and energy that otherwise is used up in denial.”

For all of its pain and loss, death is a gift. It is the movement of our life melting into God’s love. Honestly, I am not yet ready to die, and I am afraid of the pain that might be part of the journey. And, the more I think of this, the more I want to be open, I want to think of the journey of life as a journey to death and on to life. I want to be more loving on the way, and when I am gone I want others to remember that I loved well, that my life increased peace in the world, especially with those at the margins. When I am dying, I want to understand that I am being made one with the Author and Finisher of Love, whose love and mine will be united. I want my friends and family to understand that when they feel love from anyone else, that they are also feeling mine flowing over and into them. I want to become love, today and in all the days to come.

We spend a lot of energy preparing for new life—for the birth or adoption and care of children, nurseries and outfits, gifts and showers. Where is the focus and preparation for death, even when it is not imminent?

Lent is preparation. Some other practices that remember death are giving thanks daily for the gift of life, pondering what we hope our friends and family will say about us when we are gone, getting rid of things we don’t need, and sharing love freely, more freely that we thought possible. When we accept an ashy sign of the cross on our foreheads, we accept the reality of death, of loss, and of love all inextricably tied up together. The discipleship of lent is learning to die, learning to let go of anxiety and to hold on to love, learning that when we give up our lives, we gain ourselves in love.

Remember you are dust. It’s a truth that will make us free.

Dr. Jan Fuller is chaplain at Elon University. Contact her at jfuller3@elon.edu.