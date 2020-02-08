I usually turn my head sideways and take a quick scan through the New Releases shelves near the checkout at the library, despite the armload of books I might already be carrying. It won’t be shocking to learn that nonfiction books about nature and the environment tend to catch my eye as an environmental engineer. I will put a book back after reading the back cover if I already know a decent amount about the topic, but when a book sounds like I might learn something new it gets added to the armload.

Such was the case recently with “Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have.”

The book’s premise that many environmental impacts of our modern lifestyle are unseen, unconscious and unknown resonated, along with the hope that if we could see those impacts we might make choices better aligned with our values. This idea recalls one of my favorite Maya Angelou quotes, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

I did learn some new things in the four areas covered (the Internet and technology, food, fashion and fuel) and it set my brain abuzz thinking about my own consumption. But more broadly, about what else we might be inadvertently impacting by not seeing.

Aside from the community benefits of shopping local businesses, there are some big environmental ones, too. Shopping local does mean you have to leave your house, but you can talk to someone at the merchant to find the right purchase for your needs (no need to rely on potentially dubious star reviews). You can pick up and hold/smell/feel the item, try clothing on for size, combine several errands into one car trip, and end up with a lot less cardboard for the recycling bin.

These considerations aren’t surprising if we think about them, but it’s easy to look past them in just one click. As the delivery window for online purchases goes down from three to five business days, ground shipping to two-day shipping to one day to several hours delivery, the shift from fully loaded trucks to planes (faster than rail or trucks) and smaller delivery vehicles making more frequent (and often less full) trips means the environmental impacts go up significantly. Unlike the plastic air pillows in the cardboard box, some impacts of convenience are not as easy to see without looking.

This idea of making hidden impacts more visible doesn’t just apply to environmental impacts. Robin and I have long told the children not to say, “I hate this” about food during a meal. We explained that all the people who grew, harvested and prepared that meal invested time, energy, money and love (or EVOL if you’ve read “The High Rise Glorious Skittle Skat Roarious Sky Pie Angel Food Cake”).

They can say “It’s not my favorite” or “I prefer broccoli,” but not “I hate this.” Clearly, if Mom or Dad made dinner and they’re sitting next to you there’s a high probability of hurt feelings with strong words like “hate.” Never mind that having one of them blurt, “I hate this” while eating at a friend’s house or public event runs counter to the goal of raising good human beings.

There’s also a difference with what we intentionally choose not to see, like closing our eyes during a gory or graphic movie scene. We close our eyes because we know (or at least have a reasonably good idea) what’s coming up. When we know what’s coming, we can make an informed choice not to see. As an optimistic guy, I tend to think the best of people, whether that’s my neighbors here in Lexington, my fellow citizens of Davidson County, or my companion residents on Planet Earth. I like to think that most of our less-than-positive environmental and emotional impacts stem from a lack of knowledge and not from knowing and choosing not to see, which signals opportunity.

As a result, I’m convinced that making these unseen impacts of our behavior more visible would help us do better when we speak or shop. And once we’ve seen them, we’d be a little more like Thor after seeing the Hulk emerge from a hot tub in Thor: Ragnarok, “Thats, uhh... naked. Very naked. That’s in my head now.”

Mark Petruzzi is an environmental engineer who tries to see rightly with both his head and his heart.