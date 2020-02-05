Infrastructure

I am a resident of Flat Rock. I have lived in this community for 21 years. I have seen the increase in traffic, the increased interest in healthy activities and wellness, and the increase in population.

The changes planned for Highland Lake Road will help support the growth that has taken place and that will continue. These improvements will not cause overcrowding nor will they change the unique character that makes Flat Rock so special. We take good care of our community and in turn our county and state when we maintain infrastructure in such a way as to keep it beautiful, safe and supportive of its residents.

I am aware that there is opposition to the improvement plans; however, the election results in November showed that the Flat Rock community has many residents who are in favor of the improvements.

Louise Reid, Flat Rock

Grave disservice

You claim to provide fair and impartial reporting. We have been in the midst of a historic event for months, the impeachment of the president of the United States. One would never guess that from your front-page articles and those with large-font bold headings.

You have published all of the facts and fact-checks of the president’s statements and those from impeachment witnesses, but always on page A3 or on another page. You know the front page is where readers expect to find the most important news of the day and that your use of font size and bolding will control what most people actually read.

Then recently I saw a large, bold heading at the top of the front page, “Defense,” and what to watch for. Of course, the article about the “New Tape,” for instance, was at the end, on another page.

Impartiality and true journalism would have required equal coverage of the charges presented, both in the House and in the Senate, over the past months. What you provide instead is propaganda. You do your readers and this country a grave disservice.

Cheryl Goodwin, Columbus

Abusing animals

Fifty million Chinese locked down! Fifteen countries affected! Numerous confirmed cases in the U.S.! These dramatic headlines announce one more pandemic caused by our abuse of animals.

Indeed, 61% of the 1,415 pathogens known to infect humans originate with animals. These so-called zoonetic diseases, claiming millions of human lives, include Asian flu, Hong Kong flu, West Nile flu, bird flu, swine flu, dengue fever, Ebola, HIV, SARS and yellow fever. The pandemic “Spanish” flu of 1918 may have killed as many as 50 million people worldwide.

Western factory farms and Asian street markets are virtual breeding grounds for infectious diseases. Sick, crowded, highly stressed animals in close contact with raw flesh, feces and urine provide ideal incubation media for viruses. As these microbes reach humans, they mutate to defeat the new host’s immune system, then propagate on contact.

Each of us can help end these deadly pandemics by replacing animal products in our diet with vegetables, fruits and whole grains. These foods don’t carry flu viruses or government warning labels, are touted by every major health advocacy organization, and were the recommended fare in the Garden of Eden. The internet offers ample recipes and transition hints.

Brett Rykers, Fletcher

Lack of civility

I was surprised to read in the letters recently a personal attack by Barbara Briley. She thinks when I write thoughtful and well-researched letters based on facts, and not just Fox News talking points, I am living in a “fairy tale world.” She was reacting to a letter I wrote correcting some errors in an op-ed piece.

She asked, for instance, if I think I am a military expert. I don’t make that claim, but I did serve on the staff of a Navy intelligence agency. Following that, I spent my career in public policy and government relations for a major corporation where, for about four years, I worked with Attorney General William Barr following his tenure in the George H.W. Bush administration.

In those roles, I learned things like the importance of independent research on issues, and working with facts, not just opinions. I also learned that there is nothing to be gained by name calling and personal insults.

Respectful dialogue and civility work much better when trying to persuade someone. But when the facts are not on your side, personal attacks are all that is left.

Duane Johnson, Hendersonville

Trump’s support

“We have witnessed the endless procession of legal theories ...” President Donald Trump’s attorney Robert Ray intoned as he and Trump’s defense team commenced their own endless procession of legal theories.

Keep in mind that the team of lawyers who waxed eloquence over the charges against President Trump are being paid megabucks to defend him. Some of these litigators easily charge $800 and up per hour. So of course they’re going to sing Trump’s praises.

Also keep in mind, for those who get all of their truths about Trump from Fox News, that Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity, etc., are all paid multimillion-dollar contracts to foster confusion and shield Trump by shifting attention to his detractors. So of course they’re going to sing Trump’s praises.

At the same time, multimillionaire preachers Franklin Graham, Robert Jeffress, etc., for their own theocratic purposes, give a sense of divine aura and biblical justification in their defense of Trump. So of course they’re going to sing Trump’s praises.

Do you really think any of these wealthy people give a real rip about any of the rest of us? Nope! It’s the wannabe oligarchs pandering to the wannabe autocrat, but we bear the consequences.

John H. Fisher, Hendersonville

The roundabout

There are as many opinions about the efficacy of Hendersonville’s roundabout as there are colors in the rainbow. Perhaps Mr. Scott Keels of Laurel Park was not in/at the roundabout when, by the end of week two, two yield signs had been damaged.

Perhaps he was not in/at the roundabout when a driver was using his turn signal to indicate which exit he was taking; perhaps he was not in/at the roundabout when a truck towing a flatbed trailer came flying toward the yield sign from Erkwood, stopping at yield. I thought the truck might stop; I wasn’t so sure about the trailer.

Then there was the driver who apparently missed the exit and went around one more time. And by now, we’ve almost forgotten about the demolished rock pillar at St. John’s in the Wilderness where someone attempted to turn right on Rutledge during detour days.

Ahh, detour days. If, as Mr. Keels professes, we have to wait until the landscaping is finished before it will be a useful and beautiful addition to Hendersonville, I hope they hurry.

Karen S. Skelton, Flat Rock