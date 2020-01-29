StarNews readers sound off on the impeachment trial, NHRMC, and much more.

Why voting matters

EDITOR: The only time residents in Brunswick County are totally equal is at the ballot box.

The Brunswick County Board of Elections reported just 10.1 percent of the ballots were cast by the 99,096 eligible voters in the 2018 primary elections, in spite of their efforts to expand voting opportunities.

In the 2016 presidential election, 46.9 percent of eligible voters nationally decided not to vote. The fact is they too, chose to give up their equality.

In any definition of democracy, it is defined as a “system of government with the power vested in the people who rule directly or indirectly through freely elected representatives.” We, the people, wield that power by voting.

Democracy is at a crossroads. Which road we choose to travel depends on each of us individually.

All is not lost, though. We can do something about it. We can demand honest representation of the people from our elected officials for all their constituents … not just their big donors. And when they choose not to listen to the people they are supposed to represent, we can remove them. But, in order to do that we must vote.

Dave Johnson, Bolivia

No comparison

EDITOR: In response to the liberal loon of Leland lamenting the obvious acquittal of President Trump in the impeachment trial charade, this fellow needs to give up the CNN/MSDNC propaganda.

Comparing O.J. Simpson and President Trump’s so called compelling evidence sounds like the writer is a minion for Adam Schiff. Besides being a persistent contributor to the letter to the editor columns, his defense of House Democratic leadership is laughable.

Dave Master, Leland

Why can’t the pledge be said at meetings?

EDITOR: I have read with much dismay the totally appalling article in the January 16 edition of the StarNews. The article is headlined “Board won’t say the Pledge of Allegiance." I am totally disgusted with these so called “politicians” that have forgotten where they came from.

If it weren’t for the Stars & Stripes and the brave military men and women who put their lives on the line each and everyday these people would not be in their present jobs.

Chairwoman Louella Thompson should be ashamed of herself for the unpatriotic approach she has taken. If all this wasn’t enough she has assumed the position of the anti Betsy Ross by calling the addition of a deputy to take on the position of crowd control.

Seriously these underpaid and overworked deputies need to be on the streets to control people that are not complying with laws not trying to disperse people who have the God given right to stand up and show support for the land they love and live in.

Speaking as a Vietnam veteran I rise and support any motion to unseat the present chairwoman from her appointed seat. How can not saying the pledge of allegiance not be part of an agenda? In closing let us not forget this is the United States of America.

Richard Sweet, Supply

Editor’s note: Bladen County Board of Elections Chairwoman Louella Thompson says the Pledge of Allegiance will be added to future meetings after all, following backlash when a majority on the board had previously opposed it.

Dont’ shoot the messenger

EDITOR: According to the StarNews, at the January 21 meeting of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, while discussing the possible sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Julia Boseman and Woody White accused Commissioner Rob Zapple of spreading lies about the process after he asked why the Request for Proposal was submitted before exploring reorganization.

That’s a classic case of misdirection. If you don’t have a good answer for the question, attack the questioner.

Lee Lowrimore, Wilmington

Profound hypocrisy

EDITOR: Who would have guessed that the hypocrisy of today's 53 Republican senators, who had sworn to protect the Constitution, would be so profound as to cede control of impeachment to the Executive branch, allowing the President to withhold information critical in his/her impeachment, effectively crippling Congress’s role?

Why are they doing this? They imagine that loyalty to their party, even if it means destroying parts of the Constitution, is the key to getting re-elected and/or admired by their supporters and partners in crime so they can again perjure themselves in their next vow to protect the Constitution.

Russell Shipp, Wilmington

No golden parachute needed

EDITOR: An article by Austin Weinstein appeared recently in the StarNews reporting that John Stumpf agreed to the punishments meted out to him for bilking Wells Fargo customers out of millions of dollars in his role as its CEO.

This got me to thinking: what a great way to reduce our overcrowded prisons. Think about it: if criminals like drug dealers and bank robbers were allowed to “agree” to their sentencing, surely less pressure would be placed on our prison system. "Mr. Dough," intones the judge, "the jury has found you guilty of eight counts of armed robbery and sentences you to between 10 and 20 years imprisonment. What sayeth you?"

"Ummm … your Honor, I don't think so. But I'll go with three months with time served."

Ain't white-collar crime something? John Stumpf agrees to a $17.5 million fine (he’s worth well over $50 million) and a lifetime ban from the banking industry. Never mind that the guy's 67 years old and has been retired from Wells Fargo for over three years. And since white-collar crimes historically involve no prison time, well, no worries there.

Weinstein calls the whole sordid affair a dramatic downfall for Stumpf. Should all criminals be so lucky.

C. Mosby Miller, Leland

Lopsided Democracy

EDITOR: Our Republic sits on top of three legs of equal length: Judicial, Legislative and Executive. The current impeachment trial will determine if the “legislative leg” will be shorted, reducing congressional power and if the “executive” leg further lengthened, expanding presidential power.

If this happens we end up with a crooked, lopsided government, out of balance and likely out of control. A government that under cuts the checks and balances of our Constitution and threatens the future of our Republic.

Wm Clancy Thompson, New Hanover County