Our nation is enmeshed in impeachment “fever.” Now what?

This is the third time in our nation’s history where such has occurred. The first was in the 1860s and the president was Andrew Johnson. A trial was held in the Senate and he was acquitted by one vote.

Charges were also brought against Bill Clinton in the 1990s. The charges against Clinton did not gain enough votes to remove him from office. Richard Nixon, enmeshed in the Watergate scandal, resigned before the impeachment process got that far.

Considering the times and the turmoil in the country in the 1860s, there may have been nothing Andrew Johnson could have done to avoid having charges of impeachment brought against him.

In contrast, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton both were caught in cover-up situations and lying to Congress and the county. Both could have just said “Yes” when the fateful questions were asked instead of “No,” and it is likely with some remediation that the situations would never have reached the point of impeachment charges being filed.

Obviously, President Donald Trump made the telephone call that is in question. Whether he asked for a quid pro quo from the president of the Ukraine with $400 million in military aid hanging in the balance may still be open to question.

He then made a rough transcript of the telephone call public to try to illustrate that he had done nothing wrong. What is in question here is whether or not it was a quid pro quo request. If so, does it rise to the standard of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” as required by our Constitution?

Obviously, President Trump did not know what he was doing might be a violation of law. If he had, he would never have had the conversation in front of witnesses, and he certainly would never have released the transcript of the call.

How is it possible that President Trump did not know what he was doing might be a violation of U.S. law? Our president’s background is as a businessman not a lawyer. He isn’t an historian, either.

Had he told his advisers what was on his mind, they would have advised him against it. He didn’t. He has a history of heading off on his own tangent and leaving his staff hustling to keep up.

He believes strongly, as he has said several times, that he is a “genius.” He mostly keeps his own counsel. The past three years of his presidency tell us that he believes he knows better than others.

That state of mind is what has him in trouble with Congress. It is what has had him in trouble since the day he took office.

How could President Trump have avoided the current situation? First, and most obvious, he could have told his advisers what he intended to do. Once it was done, he could have confessed his mistake and apologized. Had he done either, this furor would already be over.

But if we have learned nothing else about our president, an apology is not in his makeup. He said of the telephone call, “It was a ‘perfect’ call.” He has doubled down on that statement several times since.

Impeachment is among the most divisive situations our government can get into. Considering who our president is and the strong divisions between Democrats and Republicans, the worst is yet to come.

The tagline in a number of old Laurel and Hardy comedy routines fits here. “It’s a fine mess you’ve gotten us into now, Ollie.”

Mark Hopkins is an author and a Gannett columnist. Reach him at marklhopkins@att.net.