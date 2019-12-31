How would you describe 2019 for North Carolina? I’ve settled on the seldom used but highly appropriate word “quarrelsome.”

After months of dealing with contention, Margaret Spellings resigned the UNC presidency at year’s end 2018. It became increasingly evident that our Board of Governors was quarrelsome and overly intrusive into the running of the university system. UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt, who took office dealing with an academic scandal in athletics, ran head-on into the Silent Sam controversy and also chose resignation.

After two years of arguments, protests and violence over Silent Sam the BOG attempted to put the issue to rest at year’s end, but their solution resulted in even more contention and threatened lawsuits.

The 2019 session of the legislature, third longest in state history, will be remembered for its quarrelsome ways. Republican leadership lost their veto-proof majorities in both houses in the 2018 elections and faced a governor eager to settle scores from previous knock-downs. For the first time in state history, no budget was passed for the coming fiscal year.

In January Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin resigned. Instead of appointing the most tenured justice, Paul Newby, to replace him, Gov. Roy Cooper picked the first African American woman to become chief. Newby responded with unprecedented public criticism of fellow justices and set in motion a contentious election in 2020.

Our courts were battlegrounds over gerrymandered congressional and legislative districts, with judges declaring both unconstitutionally drawn.

Investigators uncovered absentee ballot fraud in the 2018 elections for the 9th Congressional district; the contested winner himself called for a new election after revelatory hearings. Another court decision proclaimed our legislators had overstepped their authority, so the State Board of Elections was reconstituted with a 3-2 majority of Democrats. They promptly fired respected longtime Executive Director Kim Strach, a Republican.

If 2019 was symbolic of any quarrel it was the one between State Treasurer Dale Folwell and hospitals. As administrator of the State Health Plan, the treasurer demanded transparency in what its members were being charged for various procedures. Hospitals won the first round, but the war isn’t over.

We are weary with the current quarrelsome climate. Let us resolve to be more peace-filled and more respectful toward each other in 2020.

Tom Campbell is host of “NC Spin,” a weekly discussion of North Carolina issues that airs on UNC-TV.