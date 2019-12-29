The climate crisis is here: Devastating hurricanes, low crop yields and terrifying floods are destroying our way of life. It is past due for our government leaders to recognize this reality. At the last Alamance County Board of Commissioners meeting, David Andes expressed the urgency of addressing climate change. He stated: “The U.N. Panel on Climate Change is giving us 10 to 11 years for reducing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere before we reach a point of significantly worse environmental events and poverty for a lot of people and that includes Alamance County, North Carolina.” He stated that solar energy is an “easy thing to do” to limit the impact of the climate crisis. Not only is it easy, it makes business sense. Solar prices in North Carolina have fallen 36% over the last five years. Localities like Maiden and Walnut Cove are investing in solar, leaving places like Alamance County in the dark.

Unfortunately, one of our commissioners did not take well to this comment. Not only did this elected official reject the overwhelming scientific evidence of the climate crisis, but the person also minimized the fear young people have of inheriting a planet that is beyond repair.

Instead of patronizing our fears, government leaders should recognize why young people are speaking up globally: We want a world that is healthy and safe for our loved ones. To achieve that, we believe government needs to step up to the plate so that we can thrive just like the generations before us.

While the federal government has abandoned my generation when it comes to climate leadership, local governments have not. Communities all over North Carolina are investing in solar and wind, upgrading their homes and places of business, and investing in electric vehicle fleets. Alamance County can do the same.

Instead of electing government officials who refuse to do something for the next generation, we must elect people who are willing to do what they can to prepare Alamance County for the climate crisis and ensure no people, especially our young people, are left behind.

Kristen Powers

Saxapahaw

The author is a candidate for the Alamance County Board of Commissioners.